The Popular Party has hung a controversial video on social networks taking advantage of the end of the television contest ‘the island of temptations’ to denounce the “corruption” of the PSOE in what they have called ‘The Island of Corruptions’.

The video, prepared with AI and hung through the official social networks of the PP, consists of various assemblies in which Pedro Sánchez, president of the Government; His wife, Begoña Gómez; José Luis Ábalos, former Minister of Transportation; Jessica Rodríguez, ex -partner of Ábalos; Víctor de Aldama, Cever of the ‘Koldo Case’; Koldo García himself; Francina Armengol, president of Congress; Álvaro García Ortiz, State Attorney; Ángel Víctor Torres, Minister of Territorial Policy and Democratic Memory and Santos Cerdán, Secretary of Organization of the PSOE.

All these figures appear in the video as contestants of the ‘reality’, presented with signs (“Corruption, lust, ambition, lies“) and accompanied by a voice in ‘off’ very similar to that of the presenter Sandra Barneda.

“Once the island of temptations is finished, the new adventure of the island of Corruptions begins“, Pray the text with which the video is complemented.

The objective of this campaign is to denounce the cases of corruption that affect different positions of the PSOE, from the ‘Begoña case’ to the ‘Koldo Case’, also including the investigation of the Attorney General for the data filtration of the couple of Isabel Díaz Ayuso, Albergo González Amador.