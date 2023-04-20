Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 10:00 p.m.



The PP has denounced this Wednesday the, in its opinion, “blockade” that the PSOE and the mayoress, Carolina Gracia, have suffered at the hands of Ciudadanos until they have authorized the Cala Mosca urbanization project. According to a statement from the popular, since Gracia denounced alleged pressures and threats by the construction company Gomendio, Ciudadanos would have hindered the work of the government, “already scarce in itself,” they reproach.

According to the story of the popular municipal group, this is why, for example, the unsuccessful attempt by the Councilor for Equality, María del Carmen Moreno, to push forward in the Governing Board on April 4 a municipal ordinance for the abolition of prostitution and against sexual exploitation, where the Socialists were forced to withdraw the proposal.

On April 13, they continue, the annual accounts of Uryula Histórica, SL could not be approved either. The municipal company through which the City Council manages services such as early care or childcare has huge deficits because its accounts are out of date pending new budgets, extended from 2018.

In this case, and as LA VERDAD has been able to learn, although on this occasion the unjustified absence of the Ciudadanos councilor, Antonio Sánchez, prevented the new accounts from being carried out, it did allow other items on the agenda to be approved, such as one to improve the Telematic monitoring of the therapies that are administered to Early Care users. In fact, there were two other directors who delegated their functions to other people whom they previously authorized.

However, for the PP “there is such a situation of confrontation that exists between the two groups that it is evident, even, in the management of the website and social networks of the City Council itself, where each one publishes their own news with their corresponding photographs and it is a common practice to delete those comments that are not liked.

In the same sense, they recall that, when the PP revealed the “serious” situation in which the vehicles and other municipal assets were found, without insurance for more than three months, “even though it was the direct responsibility of the Councilor for Heritage, José Aix, It was the mayor’s turn to come out and stand up for him and try to fix the problem generated by Ciudadanos.

«The greatest paradigm of the great government paralysis continues to be the lack of a municipal budget whose promise was the justification for the motion of censure a year ago. The few projects that are seeing the light are those that have already inherited from the management of the Popular Party and that, despite them, are moving forward. This would be the case, they mention, of the Rubalcava Palace, the old courts, the old Monserrate Savings Bank, the Archaeological Museum or the RSU Work Center in Orihuela Costa.