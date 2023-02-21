The PP announced on Tuesday the government’s refusal to allow Alberto Nuñez Feijóo to visit the Spanish troops deployed in Latvia within the framework of a NATO operation. The popular consider this impediment “unusual”, “especially since all democratic governments have previously allowed their leaders to do so”, although neither Mariano Rajoy nor Pedro Sánchez made this type of displacement when they were in opposition.

“No Spaniard can understand that the head of the opposition is denied a meeting of encouragement and support with the Armed Forces deployed abroad,” says Génova in a statement in which he “expressly” urges the head of the Executive to revoke a decision ” profoundly wrong and incomprehensible.” This fact, they insist, “demonstrates once again that there is no thematic area in which the Government does not function in a sectarian way, trying to exclude an important part of Spanish society, in this case, the one that our party represents.”

As explained by the popular, “despite the initial understanding in the contact established with the Ministry of Defense and having the approval of the NATO commanders, the Government has finally decided not to authorize the visit” and this, without mediating from the department directed by Margarita Robles no prior consultation “regarding the public or private use that would be made of the visit, and despite the commitment to go to the Latvian base on the dates and with the indications that the Government considered most pertinent.”

Asked about the decision, Robles considered that the visits “must be planned properly” so that they “do not distort” the operations that are carried out and stressed that the military in Latvia are participating “in a very risky and very complicated mission.” “You don’t have to do partisan politics. Mr. Feijóo knows that this Government in Defense matters has a State policy open to all. The Armed Forces – remarked the minister – belong to everyone”.