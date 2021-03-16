Pablo Iglesias, in the video in which he announces that he will be a candidate in the May 4 elections in the Community of Madrid.

The PP has denounced Pablo Iglesias before the electoral board for having announced his candidacy for the presidency of the Community of Madrid with a video recorded in the office he occupies as second vice president of the Government of Spain, according to a source from the conservative formation. Enrique López, Community Justice Councilor and former Constitutional magistrate, already advanced on Monday that he believed that this scenery violates electoral regulations.

“[El vídeo] It is contrary to the electoral regulations for violating the principles of neutrality, impartiality and equality ”, reads the complaint of the conservative formation, which EL PAÍS has had, and which highlights that Iglesias would have breached article 50.2 of the law that regulates electoral processes in Spain, using, he argues, his institutional position as vice president to endorse his partisan candidacy by listing legislative milestones of the central Executive formed by PSOE and Podemos.

“We have protected workers, companies, freelancers. We have limited the infamous evictions with no alternative housing and also the supply cuts. We have accelerated the minimum vital income ”, are some of the phrases said by Iglesias that the PP reflects in its writing, recalling that the electoral law ensures the neutral use of public and institutional spaces during campaigns, so that the parties in the power not to take advantage of them to ask for the vote or promote a candidacy. “This act supposes the use of a position and an institutional office to carry out a covert campaign act”, the complaint is added.

In addition, the conservative formation argues that the use of the vice presidency to promote the candidacy is verifiable through the scenography: Iglesias uses the same office to record videos with advertisements of his government portfolio and to present his candidacy for the presidency of Madrid, details the complaint, which is accompanied by a screenshot of the Twitter account of the vice presidency for social rights and the 2030 agenda.

A year ago, the Central Electoral Board (JEC) sanctioned President Pedro Sánchez with 500 euros for using his office in La Moncloa in an interview during the electoral campaign.