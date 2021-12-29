EP Murcia Wednesday 29 December 2021, 08:28



The Popular Group in the Murcia City Council yesterday denounced “problems” in seven bus lines that affect some thirty districts of the municipality and a population of almost 155,000 inhabitants. Specifically, according to the PP of the capital, the lines in which user complaints have been registered are 44, 91, 1C, 70, 36, 31 and 72.

For the spokesperson of the Popular Municipal Group, Rebeca Pérez, this situation is the result of “the neglect of the PSOE with public transport and the sit-down policy that it is following with mobility in Murcia.” Pérez assured that, with his attitude, the Government team has caused “a decrease in the service” used by 155,000 inhabitants of the districts. “The cuts in frequencies and schedules, and the modification in the routes that the PSOE has introduced have generated a wave of neighborhood complaints.”