INMA RUIZ Lorca Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 5:30 p.m.



The PP denounced on Wednesday a “wave of robberies” in the districts and the historic center of Lorca that is “causing panic” among citizens. Councilwoman Belén Pérez explained that in a week there have been up to a dozen violent robberies and pointed out that the areas most affected by the action of the thieves are Tercia and La Hoya, where six and four assaults on homes have been committed, respectively. . The authors would have stolen jewelry, computers, appliances, cash “and even the children’s piggy banks,” said the councilor.

He also cited the robbery committed at the La Parroquia tobacconist and the attempted robbery “with an axe” at the Casa del Artesano, in the historic center, where a shop has also been robbed.

The increase in insecurity blamed the City Council Government team for the withdrawal of the Local Police patrols from the districts. “The neighbors wonder where the police are,” said the mayor, who stated that the city is facing “the blackest period in terms of security in the last 20 years.”

The Councilor for Security, José Luis Ruiz, accused her of “using any unfortunate event that occurs in Lorca to blame the government team” and assured that the PP councilor “distorts reality.” He also criticized that he directs “his attack” only against the Local Police and that he does not do it against the National Police and the Civil Guard. He said that Pérez, who was a Councilor for Security during the last local governments of the PP, “dismantled the Local Police” leaving casualties and retirements uncovered in his mandates.