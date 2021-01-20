The spokesperson for the Popular Parliamentary Group, Joaquin Segado, he assured that «Health has not breached the national vaccination protocol, which includes health personnel working in the direct management of the pandemic in this phase ”. In response to criticism from opposition groups for the decision to vaccinate all staff of the Ministry of Health, including Manuel Villegas himself. Segado assures that this decision was taken “with the conviction of scrupulous compliance with the protocol. It was something that had to be done, because these people are part of the administrative and health chain that manages the pandemic.

However, in the latest update of the Ministry of Health protocol, published on December 18, it is established that all “health personnel who work with the patient” will be vaccinated as a priority in the Covid plants, ICUs, Emergency services, health centers, 061 and services with high-risk patients, such as Oncology. Also the sanitarians of the vaccination teams and “the public health personnel who work in the direct management of the pandemic, depending on the risk of exposure.” In a second group, within this first phase of vaccination, “other health and social health personnel” are framed.

The protocol makes it clear that these are people who “work in health and social health centers and establishments”, and expressly warns that “in this first stage, vaccination will focus only on personnel who specifically carry out activities that require close contact with people who may be infected by SARS-CoV-2, that is, depending on the risk of exposure and transmission ”. The rest of the workers must wait for the vaccination, in later stages, of “essential front-line personnel” or “other essential personnel”, who could include police or firefighters.

Segado assured that Villegas suffers «a political hunt for parties that have a lot to keep quiet». Regarding the counselor, he assured that he is “an honest, honest man, a great professional who has been practicing as a doctor in health care for more than 30 years. has been at the bottom of the canyon for ten uninterrupted months showing his face every day ».

Along the same lines, he defended that the counselor had “shown his face, offering public explanations and apologizing”, which “the representatives of the political parties that have launched to ask for his resignation without listening to him do not.” «We are not at the moment to get distracted by issues with which to obtain political gain, regardless of how important it is right now to control the pandemic, guarantee health care and immunization of citizens, “said the popular spokesman.

Segado also urged Pedro Sánchez to “react and take measures to save lives.” “We have a president who has done nothing, as if the pandemic was not with him. His resignation from functions has led to the virus getting out of control throughout Spain, “he added.