The regional barons of the PP closed ranks yesterday with Pablo Casado and sent a message of unity against those who seek to “silence” the party through an “orchestrated” campaign that, on the eve of the elections in Catalonia and on the eve of the start the trial with ‘box B’, “it is no accident.” An exhibition of internal harmony in the face of pressure from the accusations of Luis Bárcenas, who assured that he negotiated “to bury the hatchet” with two people linked to the current PP. “They try to discredit us, divide us and silence us because we are the alternative to the PSOE,” argued the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz-Ayuso.

The leader of the conservatives, who since he assumed the reins in July 2018 has made an effort to differentiate between the old and the new PP, had breakfast this Sunday a new chapter of the ‘vendetta’ of the one who was responsible for the party’s finances. In an interview in ‘El Mundo’, Bárcenas pointed out for the first time the management headed by Casado by revealing that one of the alleged negotiators is a member of the Board of Directors. The answer was immediate and PP sources rushed to deny their former treasurer. They denied, categorically, that none of their charges “has ever spoken with criminals” and warned Bárcenas that “they will act legally against any deception or slander.”

In the surroundings of Casado they assure that this negotiation has not taken place, in any case, with anyone from the steering committee, the hard core of the party, and they reiterate, as the president himself advanced, that “that PP no longer exists.” The successor of Mariano Rajoy already warned this Friday that he will not tolerate “any irregular practice” in his ranks and will indicate the exit door to whoever crosses the line. Whoever it. “His pulse will not tremble to act against any militant against whom irregular conduct is demonstrated,” remarked sources from the management, who attribute Bárcenas’ maneuvers to his “procedural strategy” to try to lower his sentence and that of his wife, Rosalía Churches.

In Genoa they are fully aware of the damage that the former treasurer can inflict on them, bringing up “cases from twenty years ago” one week after 14-F, where the popular ones try to hold out before the onslaught of Vox, and whose results will have a reading to Nacional level. “We are the natural enemy of the PSOE and that is why everything that is currently happening is no coincidence. Everything is perfectly orchestrated “, denounced Díaz Ayuso, pointing to a black hand of the Government after the latest revelations of the ex-treasurer of the PP.

Seamless backing



The Madrid councilor was summoned this Sunday along with the rest of the regional presidents of the PP to cover the party’s candidate for the Generalitat, Alejandro Fernández, in the central act of the campaign in L’Hospitalet de Llobregat. A telematic meeting with which the conservatives tried to exhibit experience and management skills against Vox, and that served to close ranks around Casado. “The PP only has one baron, and that is Pablo Casado,” said Fernando López Miras, president of Murcia. The Castilian-Leon-born Alfonso Fernández Mañueco thanked him for “showing his face” and the Galician Alberto Núñez Feijóo, for “working tirelessly.”

The popular leader made no mention of Bárcenas and thanked the support of his barons, showing himself “proud” of his party for being “more necessary than ever” and being “united and with very clear ideas.” He also claimed the “good management” of the regional governments of the PP against the “inaction” of the Executive of Pedro Sánchez, whom he accused of using Catalonia as a “bargaining chip” to stay in Moncloa. Married again took for granted the tripartite of the PSC with Esquerra and the commons, no matter how much the socialists deny it. Proof of this, he said, is that “they have once again agreed the table of amnesty and self-determination.”

Although both the PP leader and his regional presidents avoided summoning Bárcenas, Alejandro Fernández met the accusations of the former treasurer. The candidate assured that the “PP is not Bárcenas” but “Miguel Ángel Blanco and all the brave men who gave their lives for freedom and for Spain.”