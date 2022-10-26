The PP urged the Executive this Wednesday to return the Public Accounts for 2023 as they are “invalidated before coming into force” because they do not conform to reality, nor do they have the support of any institution or international organization and lead Spain to a scenario of recession. For Alberto Núñez Feijóo’s party, the Budgets are born “flawed” and with the sole objective of guaranteeing the “political survival” of Pedro Sánchez and paying his “mortgages” with the independence movement. “Any serious government would withdraw budgets that you don’t even believe yourselves right now,” said the parliamentary spokeswoman, Cuca Gamarra.

The also general secretary of the PP defended from the rostrum the amendment to the entirety of her party to some public accounts for 2023, which she called “electoralists” and that they are “at the service of the particular interest” of the president. The popular ones defend that the last Budgets of the legislature “do not seek to tackle the recession, nor stop inflation, nor clear a scenario of uncertainty”, but only serve for Sánchez to “catch oxygen”. “They are not an instrument for the well-being of the Spanish, but of the Government,” denounced the spokeswoman.

Gamarra took advantage of his speech in the Chamber to defend some of the PP’s tax recipes and to demand that the Executive again lower the VAT on basic products in the shopping basket to 4% or extend the VAT reduction on gas and electricity more beyond the end of the year because “January 1 will continue to be winter in Spain.” He criticized the fact that the Government avoids deflating and adjusting the income tax brackets but, nevertheless, is willing to lower the withholdings between 21,000 and 35,000 euros, which, he said, are still a deferral of payment. “It is the height of fiscal trilerism,” he stressed.

The conservative leader also lamented that the government is going to leave “a heavy burden” on public accounts for the coming years and that her party will have to come to the rescue again. «You will no longer be here and once again -she predicted- we will be the ones who have to solve the crisis that you are causing».

“Lies” and corruption



In her reply, the head of the Treasury, María Jesús Montero, attacked the “lies” of the PP and denied the possibility that Spain could enter a recession. “They are not right when it comes to making projections,” replied the minister, who used the IMF forecast for this year – she speaks of growth for Spain twice that of advanced economies – to dismantle the arguments of the main opposition party .

Montero recovered the “dismissal” of former president Pablo Casado for “denounce the corruption” of the party to defend himself from the criticism of the popular and insisted that “there are no greater mortgages for youth than climate change, denialism or the management of the P.P.” Gamarra counterattacked and launched a final blow by linking the minister to the recent sentence of the ERE. “It takes a lot of courage to talk about corruption and electoralism because you were part of the Board that was responsible for the biggest case of corruption,” he settled.