The sectoral meeting held this Thursday between the Government and the communities, the day before the royal decree containing the energy saving plan comes into force, has not convinced the PP, which demands its “immediate” withdrawal, considering that it includes measures ” incongruous” and “useless”. The Deputy Secretary of Territorial Organization, Miguel Tellado, has asked Pedro Sánchez to be “sensible” and sit down to “agree” with the autonomies and with the sectors affected by the measures. “That is dialogue and the rest is theatre”, he has asserted.

Tellado has lamented the “improvisation” of the Executive and has censured that Sánchez has prepared the proposal “without measuring the economic impact” and without “attending to the peculiarities of each territory”, generating, in his opinion, enormous legal uncertainty. “We cannot continue improvising measures -he has warned- that the citizens end up paying in the end”. The third vice president, Teresa Ribera, has already confirmed that this will not happen and that they will continue.

The popular leader has insisted that the Executive “is in time to amend its mistakes” and has stated that Sánchez “has been right every time he has backed down and has listened to the PP.” But the Government has no intention of backing down or postponing the decree, as confirmed by the third vice president, Teresa Ribera.

Tellado has endorsed that the autonomies governed by the PP appeal the decree before the justice if they consider it appropriate because they have “autonomy” to do so. The Community of Madrid has already confirmed that it will appeal the decree to the Constitutional Court because it invades regional powers linked to trade. “We respect the decisions of the autonomies”, has settled the number four of the PP.