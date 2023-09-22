The Popular Party of the Balearic Islands has demanded that Vox withdraw the bill for the creation of an office to guarantee linguistic freedom with which it intends to force the regional government, city councils and other public entities such as the University of the Balearic Islands to use Spanish in their documents, certifications and signage, under threat of sanctions of up to 100,000 euros. The PP of the islands, which governs alone after achieving the support of the extreme right in exchange for the approval of certain initiatives throughout the legislature, considers that the text presented by its partners violates the Statute of Autonomy and has not been “agreed upon or consensual.” Vox sources have confirmed that they will not withdraw the document, since they consider that the parliamentary process will allow amendments from the different political parties to be included.

The text recorded by Vox has opened the first gap between government allies and puts Marga Prohens’ Executive in trouble, who at her inauguration stated that language would not be a tool of confrontation. The proposal dynamites the Linguistic Normalization Law approved in 1986 by the PP Government of Gabriel Cañellas, which deploys the Statute of Autonomy, which includes Catalan as the language of the islands.

The Normalization Law promoted 40 years ago establishes Catalan as the language of the autonomous Government, the Parliament, the Island Councils and the Administration in general. Furthermore, it establishes that the documentation issued by the public entities of the community be in Catalan, except in cases in which the interested party requests it in Spanish. It also contemplates that public signage be presented in the Catalan language, with signs that facilitate its understanding. The Normalization Law represents the historical consensus on the language reached by all political groups in the parliamentary arc. Until the emergence of Vox.

In the document registered on Thursday in the Balearic Chamber, the ultras argue that public policies are carried out on the islands that “make difficult and even prevent” the use of Spanish, “cutting off the individualized duty of knowledge that governs the common language.” ”. And they allege that “the abandonment and banishment” of Spanish has reached a point where practically all institutions on the islands “require the obligation to use Catalan.”

Vox considers that some statutes of autonomy have been “tortically” protected by article 3.3 of the Constitution, which establishes that the richness of the different linguistic modalities of Spain is a cultural heritage that will be the object of special respect and protection, to distinguish “between a regional language of its own” with respect to Spanish. With the aim of combating this thesis, Vox contemplates the duty of administrations to use the two official languages ​​in all their communications, publications and signage. And with the aim of enforcing it, the ultras propose the creation of an office that allows for processing complaints about violations of the right to linguistic freedom and promoting the use of languages ​​according to the modalities of each island. Fines of up to 100,000 euros are contemplated for those who violate the rules.

The parliamentary spokesperson of the PP in the Balearic Islands, Sebastià Sagreras, criticized that Vox had “incomprehensibly” registered, “without warning or having agreed upon” a text that, he maintains, “we do not like a little or anything.” For this reason, the PP has demanded the “immediate” withdrawal of the text so as not to be forced to present an avalanche of amendments. “The PP has been and will always be with the Statute of Autonomy and in the defense and normal coexistence of the two official languages ​​that we have in the community, our own language, Catalan, and the other official language, Spanish,” he said. Sagreras.

The spokesman for the Balearic Government, Antoni Costa, recalled that the investiture agreement by which they agreed on 110 measures with Vox in exchange for their support for Prohens included only the creation of an office to guarantee linguistic rights and the commitment that it would be Vox who will present the text. “This proposal has been registered by Vox, only Vox. The Government of the Balearic Islands was not aware of the text that Vox has presented,” he noted.

The far-right initiative has provoked a cascade of criticism from opposition parties and civil society entities. The parliamentary spokesperson for the PSIB-PSOE, Iago Negueruela, has asked Prohens to reject “the apartheid linguistic” from Vox, while the spokesperson for Més per Mallorca, Lluis Apesteguia, has confessed to being “scandalized” by the proposal, which he considers a “direct attack” on the Catalan language. “The question is whether Prohens considers that José Ramón Bauzá fell short in his crusade against the Catalan,” he stressed.

The member of the board of directors of the entity in favor of the Obra Cultural Balear language, Toni Llabrés, affirms that the office that Vox intends to promote will be configured as an instrument to persecute Catalan and invites the PP to “free itself” from the tolls that Vox is demanding him. The STEI union has called the law an “anti-constitutional legal crud” considering that it presents articles that contradict each other and fails to comply with what it regulates by having registered the text only in Spanish.