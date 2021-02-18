The PP spokesperson in the Congress of Deputies, Cuca Gamarra, in statements to journalists. Eduardo Parra / Europa Press

The Popular Party has reacted to the riots on Wednesday in several Spanish cities due to the imprisonment of rapper Pablo Hasél demanding the dismissal of the second vice president of the Government, Pablo Iglesias, after accusing his party, United We Can, of “encouraging violence” . The leadership of the main opposition party considers that Unidos Podemos, a minority partner of the Government coalition, “has encouraged this type of mobilization and this violence in our streets,” as reported by the PP parliamentary spokesperson, Cuca Gamarra, this morning in Congress. The accusation of the PP is based on the fact that the parliamentary spokesman for United We Can, Pablo Echenique, wrote this Wednesday on his social networks that he gave “all his support” to the young people who demonstrated, and afterwards the formation has not condemned that the marches derived in vandalism and incidents. The PP also demands that the Prosecutor’s Office investigate the mobilizations in social networks to call for protests.

The parliamentary spokesperson for the popular has warned that Spain is advancing “on a dangerous path.” “These riots have had the encouragement, mobilization and promotion of one of the Government parties,” said Gamarra, who also censures the “complicit silence” of the PSOE. However, the socialist part of the Government has clearly distanced itself from Echenique through the mouth of the first vice president, Carmen Calvo. “One thing is to defend that a democracy is demanding and another to encourage a situation with wounded and detainees,” said Calvo when asked on the SER network.

For the PP, the manifestations of United We Can on the protests represent a “qualitative leap” that lead to “advance towards an anti-system government”, Gamarra has defended. “Mr. Sánchez has to dismiss Pablo Iglesias today, leader of a party that has encouraged this type of mobilization and this violence in our streets,” he had an impact. The leadership of the PP en bloc has demanded the dismissal of Iglesias. “He has the red button. He is an accomplice of what his vice president does, ”remarked Pablo Montesinos, the party’s vice secretary of communication.

The popular have registered in Congress a request for the urgent appearance of the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, and the first vice president, Carmen Calvo, and they ask the Prosecutor’s Office to take action on the matter. “Before this path of Trumpism We urge the Prosecutor’s Office to act and investigate the mobilizations that take place on social networks, ”Gamarra asked.