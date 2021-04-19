The spokesperson for the Popular Party in the Region of Murcia, Miriam Guardiola, and the spokesperson for the PP in Murcia, Rebeca Pérez, accompanied by councilors José Guillén, Mercedes Bernabé, Jesús Pacheco and Antonio Navarro demanded Podemos, Ciudadanos and PSOE in the city Murcia to assume political responsibilities, after the filing of the unfounded complaint about the participatory process of South Connection.

Rebeca Pérez regrets that “the tripartite has tried by all means to attack the management of the PP in the institutions“, And” the last example of the failure of the tripartite plot we have learned from the Data Protection Agency, which has filed the claim filed against the City Council by the PSOE about the participation process that was carried out within the framework of the strategic project Murcia South Connection ».

The municipal spokesperson of the PP in Murcia questioned “what would have happened if the malicious complaint had been founded? Something that has not happened. «The left, plus Citizens, would have asked for political responsibilities and resignations in a resounding manner. Therefore, we have sent an internal communication to find out the identity of who filed the complaint and we urge you, in accordance with what happened, and as soon as possible, resign and face the consequences of your deeds. These baseless and systematic attacks on the management of the City Council cannot go unpunished ”, said the ‘popular’.

For her part, the regional spokeswoman, Miriam Guardiola, assured that all the accusations and unjustified hoaxes in which the PSOE established the assault on the institutions are being dismantled one by one. «The complaint filed shows that the motion of no confidence was not only unfair, but totally unfounded, since it has removed a good government from the institution.

For Guardiola, “the PSOE in the Region is a desolate party, without a project and without a leader” that “is dedicated to inoculating lies and unfounded hoaxes and presenting motions that only matter to themselves.” In fact, “the PSOE has turned politics into a battlefield, we don’t want to be like them, but if they continue in this spiral of hoaxes attacking the honor of the PP, we will take measures and demand responsibilities, both political and judicial.”

For her part, the mayor Mercedes Bernabé explained that “the resolution endorses the neatness with which the citizen participation process was carried out despite the constant attacks from the left.” “The Data Protection Agency collects in its report that there is no reason to initiate a sanctioning procedure, since the letter presented by the City Council clarifies the legality of the actions carried out throughout the process,” said the ‘popular’ . The councilor Bernabé also pointed out that “the tripartite formed PSOE, Podemos and Ciudadanos always opposed the neighbors having a voice in the South Connection project and they did not hesitate to prosecute the participatory process to try, unsuccessfully, to torpedo it ».

For her part, Rebeca Pérez has denounced that “this resolution issued by the Data Protection Agency lays bare the smear campaign carried out by the municipal tripartite with the sole objective of feeding the plot of lies, hoaxes, falsehoods and false accusations by Diego Conesa and justify the assault on power that they staged in the Murcia City Council ».

He stressed that “the file of this case is an example of how Ciudadanos and PSOE have come to power in Murcia with the invaluable contribution of Podemos. They made a montage with lies that will fall by themselves because they are completely false.

Other complaints that have been filed



In the case of the Murcia City Council, the Central Administrative Court of Contractual Resources, dependent on the Ministry of Finance, dismissed the appeal presented to suspend the ORA service contracting procedure, which he declared legally and formally impeccable despite the attacks carried out from the tripartite. In the same way, a second favorable resolution for the City Council cleared all the doubts sown by the Citizens group about the projects commissioned to Urbamusa as its own municipal medium.

During the procedure to municipalize the ORA service, the opposition tried to raise doubts about Urbamusa’s status as the City Council’s own medium, a question that was endorsed by up to six legal and economic reports, one of which was prepared by the Department of Administrative Law of the University of Murcia, a body that established that it was “clear and clear that Urbamusa is the proper medium of its parent administrations, that is, the City Council and the Autonomous Community.”

With these two files, all the political upheaval generated around the ORA municipalization process and the commissions of various municipal projects to Urbamusa was discredited because the courts endorsed the actions carried out by the City Council.

The Central Administrative Court of Contractual Resources (TARC), also endorsed the performance of the technicians and municipal services, up to three different occasions the legality followed in the bidding process for the parks and gardens contract, a contract that, on the other hand, has the only contracting councilor in charge of signing it, Mario Gómez, from the Citizens group.

The three complaints filed, two against the bidding process and a third against the award process, were rejected, which supports the legality of the processing carried out by the municipal services of the City Council. Despite the fact that these resolutions repeatedly agree with the City Council, the “tripartite” has been using unfounded arguments for the complaint and discredit.

Neither did the complaints made by Mario Gómez about the alleged collusive practices of two companies during the hiring process maintenance service, court and room assistants, access control and cleaning of sports facilities. The aforementioned commercial companies filed an appeal with the Central Administrative Court of Contractual Resources after Gómez’s decision to stop the process and the Justice upheld their claim and agreed to lift the suspension. The Court stated in its resolution that the Councilor for Citizens exceeded his powers in this matter, “highlighting his wrongdoing in the proceedings and the complaint.”

Similarly, the Social Chamber of the Superior Court of Justice declared that the City Council acted in accordance with the law in the act of subrogation of workers at the Ramón Gaya Foundation. The Court also found that the fundamental rights of the employees were not violated and that, therefore, there was no illegal transfer.