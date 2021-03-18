For the Popular Party in the Murcia City Council there is no longer any doubt as to what are the “ins and outs” that have moved the motion of censure presented against the mayor, José Ballesta, by his former members of the Ciudadanos government, by the PSOE and by Podemos , and which is based on the “mantra of corruption”, which includes, among others, minor contracts. “It is something that we must not miss,” commented yesterday the Councilor for Citizen Security and Economic Management, Eduardo Martínez-Oliva, who appeared before the media to “dismantle” these accusations, accompanied by Rebeca Pérez, the mayor of Sustainable Mobility , Youth, and who also acts as a spokesperson for the Popular Municipal Group.

The head of Economic Management, who has assumed the powers that the former First Deputy Mayor of Ciudadanos, Mario Gómez, had delegated before presenting the motion of censure (Promotion and Contracting), stressed that “there is no open judicial process” against the 12,528 minor contracts signed by the different municipal departments. “The complaint, then, only seeks to tarnish the good name of Murcia, the City Council and the officials.”

He insisted that “no procedure of the Public Sector Contract Law has been breached” and that only in five of these contracts has the budgetary limit set forth in the regulation been exceeded (15,000 euros for services and supplies and 40,000 euros for public work). “In three of them it was for a penny.”

If the Intervention had found any illegality, “it would have referred it to the Prosecutor’s Office,” says Martínez-Oliva



“And that is the reason for a motion of censure?”, Ironized Martínez-Oliva, who defended the use of this contractual figure because “it is essential not to paralyze the Administration, especially the local one.” Despite everything, he stressed that the Murcia City Council has only used them in 19% of the total hiring, while the Spanish average reached 95.9% in 2020, according to a report from the Ministry of Finance. “There have been no abuses.”

Despite everything, he acknowledged that the municipal intervention had made an unfavorable report, in which he commented that in 3% of the contracts an “undue” division could have been carried out. «The heads of the affected municipal services argued against, although Intervention rejected these arguments; but he only recommended that it not be repeated “, just as he has recommended on several occasions that the use of minor contracts be reduced so that they are” residual “and” that is what we are doing, “said the mayor.

The Councilor for Economic Management was convinced that if this municipal control service had found an illegality “it would have referred it to the Prosecutor’s Office.”

“Permanent conspiracy”



Martínez-Oliva attributed the motion of censure to a “permanent conspiracy that began when Mario Gómez was forced to sign the coalition agreement” with the PP after the 2015 municipal elections, instead of with the PSOE.

The government team denies contacts with its former Citizens partners so that they do not vote in favor of the motion



The mayor spokesperson, Rebeca Pérez, who since the resignation of her former government partner, Felipe Coello, due to the vaccine scandal, has taken over the Sports portfolio, added that “we are not going to tolerate falsehoods, insults and tortious strategies” whose only The objective “is to come to power and distribute the seats.”

Pérez insisted that the problem “has a name and surname”, referring to Mario Gómez, and that the relationship with the other three Citizens councilors was “impeccable.” On the possibility of trying to convince them to reject the motion, he said that “in that league we don’t play.”