The Popular Party defends a bill on Tuesday in plenary session of Congress to change the system for electing members of the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) so that judges directly elect 12 members without the participation of Parliament. The norm in force since 1985 establishes that the Courts have the last word in the election of the 20 members of the CGPJ: eight jurists of recognized prestige and 12 judges.

The system proposed by the PP through the bill meets three main conditions: “The members of judicial origin (12) will be chosen by and among all the judges and magistrates”; “the election will be carried out by personal, equal, direct and secret vote”; “The ballot must contain an open list of candidates and the judges will mark a maximum of six names.”

These conditions favor the majority judicial associations and, especially, the conservative Professional Association of the Magistracy, with almost 1,400 associates, followed by the centrist Francisco de Vitoria (843) and the progressive Judges for Democracy (462). This legislative initiative has little prospect of prospering and comes after four and a half years of blockade by the PP, which has prevented a renewal required by the Constitution, which would have left the Judiciary in the hands of a majority of members of progressive sensibility.

The governing body of the judges has maintained an absolute majority of conservative members since 2013, when the PSOE voted together with the PP to renew the CGPJ in the Cortes. The appointment of the new CGPJ, pending since 2018, is impossible if the 3/5 votes of both chambers do not meet, something that is now impossible without the collaboration of the right (PP) or the extreme right (Vox).

The European Union Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders, has been defending for months that the renewal of the General Council of the Judiciary be done in accordance with current law, which establishes that Congress and the Senate have the last word. And he demands that the current norm be reformed so that the judges directly choose the members of judicial extraction – and not like now, that they only make a pre-selection on which the Courts decide. The PP has decided not to follow Reynders’ guideline and to demand the reform of the law before the renewal so that the Courts can no longer decide on 12 of the 20 names of the CGPJ, which would be directly chosen by the judges.

With the system proposed by the PP through its bill, the judicial right would take over the absolute majority of the CGPJ posts, just as it happened at the beginning of democracy. Then, the 12 members of judicial extraction chosen in the elections of May 1980 belonged to the Professional Association of the Magistracy (majority in the sector with a great difference with respect to the rest, both at that time and now). In 1985, the PSOE accepted an amendment by Deputy Juan María Bandrés so that the 20 members of the CGPJ could be elected by Congress and the Senate.

The only article of the PP bill that raises the possibility of looking for formulas that guarantee the presence of the different associations and, above all, of non-associated judges, is 574.2: “The regulation will contemplate all the necessary measures to guarantee the greatest proportionality in the representation between associated and non-associated members of the judicial career”. The bill does not detail any mechanism to make it possible for 41% of the judicial career to have a presence in Congress if the election is open on a list of candidates where each judge can point to six names. The PP has no hope that its proposed law will prosper, but if it were to be approved, systems would be established to favor those balances.

The PP promised to change the CGPJ’s election system in 2011, when it won the general elections by an absolute majority, so that the judges would choose the judges. The Minister of Justice, Alberto Ruiz-Gallardón, came to draft a bill that established a series of balances to prevent, for example, the Professional Association of the Magistracy from obtaining more than three of the 12 CGPJ positions reserved for judges and for non-associated judges to have representation. President Mariano Rajoy put that text in the drawer. The PP gave up approving that law for which it had enough votes, with the excuse that the PSOE did not support it and needed a great consensus.

Now, the PP of Alberto Núñez Feijóo has promised the conservative prosecutors in a colloquium dinner that if he manages to govern, he will change the system of election of members with a legal reform similar to the one that they will submit to a vote tomorrow in plenary session of Congress, such and how EL PAÍS advanced.

The Government rejects this initiative and only contemplates a renewal of the CGPJ with the current law, in addition to a commitment to study a future reform of the election system. United We Can, a government partner of the PSOE, defends a legal reform that allows the CGPJ to be renewed without the three-fifths majority that is now required in Congress and the Senate.

The Government chambers of the different courts of Justice, made up of the presidents of the different judicial bodies and a similar number of members elected by the judicial career, held elections in 2019. The conservative Professional Association of the Magistracy (APM) won almost all the elections and in some of them in an overwhelming way. In the Supreme Court it obtained 224 votes, all those issued because the other associations did not have any support. A similar event occurred in the National Court with 146 votes from the APM to none from the rest of the associations. In the superior courts of justice of the 17 autonomous communities, it wins in all but four.