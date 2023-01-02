The Popular Party is torn between abstention and yes in the vote on the latest anti-crisis decree approved last week by the Government and which is now pending its validation by the Congress of Deputies. This is how Juan Bravo, Deputy Secretary of Economy of the Popular Party, advanced this Monday, who specified that his formation will not vote against the last aid package approved in the last Council of Ministers of 2022 if the announced measures are not mixed with others of a different nature. that the PP could not assume.

What would make the Popular Party vote turn from abstention to “yes” would be, according to Bravo, the inclusion of some of these measures in the Government package: an improvement in the management of the 200-euro minicheque to make it more effective and reach more homes; that the fuel discount, now limited only to transport professionals, also reaches medium and low incomes; that the reduction in VAT on food is also applicable to meat, fish and preserves; that the deflation of personal income tax be approved for incomes below 40,000 euros; and, in addition, that the plastic tax be eliminated.

In any case, the abstention of the Popular Party will make it easier for the Executive decree to go ahead. The Popular Party had already opted for abstention in the vote on the second anti-crisis package, last July, although it had leaned ‘no’ on the first one launched to alleviate the economic consequences of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

On this occasion, as last July, the PP justifies its position by stating that the measures contained in the government decree are to a large extent a “copy” of the “popular” proposals.

Despite this position that avoids confrontation with the Socialists and with the Government as a whole, the PP does not spare criticism of the Executive’s economic management and, for example, with regard to the new check of 200 euros for families, which contrasts with the cultural check for young people, which amounts to 400 euros, double. «It shows that there is no logical criterion. The Government has lost its way even in the most electoral measures”, launched Bravo, who also reproached Moncloa for not thanking the Autonomous Communities that all the measures adopted also imply budgetary efforts on their part. Thus, stated Bravo, of the tax reductions adopted, 50% fall on the regional public coffers.

Juan Bravo, in addition, charged the inks in his criticism of the management of European funds and pointed out the reduced award of the PERTE of the electric vehicle, as well as the recent dismissal of the general secretary of industry and of a general director of the same department. He claimed that the one who should assume responsibilities would have to be Minister Reyes Maroto, whom he reproached for being “part-time” in her portfolio since she is a candidate for mayor of Madrid, or even President Sánchez.

The PP’s economic vice-secretary, in this sense, transferred demands to the Government regarding European funds and the management of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan (PRTR): he demands joint work with the opposition and with the Communities Autonomous; greater transparency with the execution data and with the fulfillment of the milestones and objectives linked to the Plan; the incorporation of tax incentives; in addition to the explanation of the milestones and objectives that have not been met.