The Popular Party has criticized what it has described as “lack of control” and “continuous ups and downs” of the central government “regarding its changes of decision on the administration of the doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine». His deputy spokesperson in the Regional Assembly, María del Carmen Ruiz Jódar, pointed out that “up to three times the Ministry of Health has changed its criteria on age groups to those who have to administer this vaccine, which, in addition to generating alarm and confusion, is lethal for the confidence of the population.

«This lack of control has already had as its first consequence a distortion and a halt in the vaccination process, since those autonomous communities that had summoned people under 60 years of age to receive the AstraZeneca immunization have had to cancel those appointments, “said the regional parliamentarian.

Ruiz Jódar stated that «furthermore, it is not acceptable that a decision has not yet been made on the more than two million people waiting to receive the second dose of AstraZeneca, as much as the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, has assured that ‘there is time’ “, to explain below that” at this point, Health has not yet clarified what will happen to the priority groups (security forces, teachers, health and social and health …) affected by this new lurch, has not specified how long they will have to wait or what vaccine will touch them. “Nor what will happen to those who have already received a dose and had to take a second at 12 weeks,” he said.

“Once again, the Government of Sánchez, subscribed to pure and simple propaganda but lacking an established ‘plan b’, demonstrates its improvisation and its inability to lead, plan and coordinate the vaccination process,” lamented Ruiz Jódar, who to this end, he recalled that “it is not the first time that the central executive, whose management of the pandemic cannot be described except as disastrous, contributes with its lurching to confusion and bewilderment: thus, with the use of masks, which passed from considering them unnecessary to making them mandatory, with his botched purchases of defective sanitary equipment, or with his constant appeals to a committee of experts whose nonexistence he finally had to acknowledge ».

«The lack of clarity, leadership and coordination of the Government of Sánchez is being an obstacle for a vaccination process that in the Region of Murcia, and thanks to the full involvement, anticipation and planning of the Government of Fernando López Miras, is developing at a good rhythm, “said the ‘popular’ vice spokesperson, who in this regard stressed that” we are the fourth autonomous community with the highest percentage of vaccines administered to those over 80 years of age. ” “Continuing with this rate of vaccination will now depend on the doses that the Government of Sánchez provides us and that, in addition, stops distorting with its continuous ups and downs,” concluded Mª. Carmen Ruiz Jódar.