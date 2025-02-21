The general secretary of the PP, Cuca Gamarrahe has lashed out against “cynicism, hypocrisy and feminism of the left’s pacotilla” in the cases of the number two of the Government, José Luis Ábalos, “who hired prostitutes by catalog, allegedly” or the two former directors of adding and Podemos, Íñigo Errejón and Juan Carlos Monedero, investigated by alleged aggression and sexual violence.

Gamarra, who has appeared at a press conference in Bilbao with the popular president of the Basque Country, Javier de Andrés, has also referred to the fine of 10,800 euros to which they have condemned Luis Rubiales For a crime of sexual aggression to Jenni Hermoso, but that she has acquitted her from coercion to the footballer after considering that there was neither violence nor intimidation. “I believe that the coercions carry violence and intimidation, and that’s why they are coercion, right?” He said.

After ensuring that the popular ones are “absolutely respectful of the decisions made by the judges,” Gamarra recalled that there has been a trial that they have been able to “continue all the Spaniards.” It is for this reason that he has asked respect for judicial resolution.

“There has been a trial and have had a fair trial. Therefore, I refer to what the sentence says. The sentence says there was no. Therefore, if a sentence after a fair trial and with all the guarantees It determines that there has not been, there has not been. You cannot question“He stressed.

“An radiography of feminism on the left”

“What we are clear is that at the present time and these days we are living not only that judgment, but also a portrait and radiography of a feminism from the left that is demonstrating absolutely pacotilla. That is becoming more than clear, “he stressed.

“No one is to give lessons From the left right now, after seeing how who has been number two of Pedro Sánchez -ábalos-, while boasting of feminism, what he was doing was hiring prostitutes by catalog, allegedly, “he said.

He has also alluded to the fact that the co -founder of Podemos and exported to add in Congress, Íñigo Errejón, has “a judicial procedure also for sexual assault”, to which the Juan Carlos Monederothat “in the last hours it is also being investigated for sexual harassment.”

In the case of Monedero, he has denounced that for years, the left has been giving “lessons in relation to feminism and the treatment that women should receive”: “What we are seeing is the hypocrisy Absolute of a party like Podemos, add or PSOE itself, whose leaders or former leaders, while saying one thing, practiced the opposite. ”

In addition to attacking his “cynicism and hypocrisy,” he urged to “denounce that feminism of Pacotilla that, by the hand of the left, has been installed in our country and that So much damage is doing to women”

“Si law is yes”

Answering a journalist’s question about the need to carry out legal reforms to avoid that in cases such as Luis Rubiales, he is acquitted from the crime of coercion, he said that “the main error that has occurred during the mandate of Pedro Sánchez has been the approval of the ‘Si law is yes‘, which thanks to this party -PP- was renovated and modified. ”

“But there is something that could not stop this party, although he warned it, and it was that that law was going to benefit rapists and stalkers in our country with Penalty reductions. This is the reality of the legislative reforms that Sanchez has carried out since he is president of the Government. Given that, we at the time reforms that at least have avoided that sentences to sexual aggressors, rapists and even murderers, “have continued to favor,” he said.