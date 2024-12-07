This Saturday, the Popular Party has accused the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, of carrying out attacks against journalists, judges and opposition parties, which makes him an “autocrat” who actually erodes democracy by claiming that he is the victim of alleged harassment.

It was the deputy secretary of Autonomous and Local Coordination and Electoral Analysis of the PP, Elías Bendodo, who this Saturday at an event of his party in Logroño has made these statements.

According to Bendodo, “if a politician questions that the work done by the opposition is harassment, that the work done by judges is harassment and that the work done by the press is harassment, We are talking about an autocrat. That is the reality,” he said.

Bendodo has disgraced the fact that Sánchez attacks “the opposition, the judges and the journalists.” “A democracy will be increasingly stronger if judges are increasingly more independent and journalists increasingly freer,” stated the Andalusian politician. “What he considers harassment We Spaniards call it democracy“, he declared.

According to the popular spokesperson, Sánchez “is not in the minimum” that a president of a democracy must meet. Bendodo has lamented that the celebration of the 46th anniversary of the Spanish Constitution was not an “especially joyful” day, because “never like now” had “trampled so much on equality and solidarity” provided by the Magna Carta.

“Yesterday (Friday) we celebrated our Constitution in one of its most complicated moments. But I am convinced that the 47th anniversary of the Constitution, which will be next year, will be the celebration of a new path of regeneration and democratic tranquility for our country, which can come from the hand of the Popular Party”, he concluded.

Furthermore, Bendodo has accused Sánchez of putting “the powers of the State at the service of no longer a party, of the Government“.

“Judicial Way of the Cross”

The deputy secretary of Autonomous and Local Coordination of the PP has also made reference to the alleged cases of corruption that directly affect the PSOE and Sánchez, which are going to make the head of the Executive live “a judicial via crucis.”

“I believe, if I were Pedro Sánchez, that I would have a calendar at hand, in which I would put the working days, the non-working days and the judicial days. “He and his party have a judicial ordeal.”stated Bendodo, who has reviewed the dates of these challenges for the PSOE.

Remember that on December 12 the former Minister of Transport will declare in the Supreme Court José Luis Ábaloswho “is not just anyone, he was Sánchez’s man for everything in the Government and in the party.”





He also highlighted that December 16 is the businessman’s turn Victor de Aldamawho “had a VIP pass at the PSOE headquarters and in several ministries”; The next day Koldo García declares, whom Bendodo has described as “the guardian of the endorsements and the chauffeur of the primaries.”

On Wednesday the 18th, Sánchez’s wife declared: Begoña Gómeztried for four crimes and could also be accused of the fifth for embezzlement, while on December 20 it will be the turn of Gómez’s business advisor in La Moncloa.

Finally, Bendodo recalled that on January 9, the president’s brother declared, David Sanchezinvestigated for five crimes and the general secretary of the PSOE of Extremadura, Miguel Ángel Gallardo, is also accused.