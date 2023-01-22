Alberto Núñez Feijóo sent a clear message this Sunday to all the PP candidates who are running for the elections on May 28: achieve an “absolute majority” in all communities and town halls so as not to depend on anything or anyone. And that can only be achieved by widening the electoral base of the party on the left and on the right. “There is no unattainable or irrecoverable vote,” said the leader of the popular, willing to attract all socialist voters dissatisfied with the “outrages” of Pedro Sánchez

In an act in Madrid to present the 52 candidates of the party in provincial capitals, Feijóo recalled that “the vote is not forever and that trust must be earned every day”, at the same time that he insisted that “this time There can be no vote given to Sánchez because he does not deserve it. “We do not give any vote for won or for lost,” he asserted despite admitting that the socialist leader “has a huge public checkbook, the institutions at his service and no qualms about lying.”

Despite the fact that the polls suggest that they will need Vox to govern, the former president of the Xunta recalled that it was also impossible in Andalusia, when none of the polls predicted the majority of Juanma Moreno, present at the event.