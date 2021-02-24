The creation of positions for the Local Police of Abarán has been generating, since the beginning of the legislature, verbal confrontations between the Councilor for Citizen Security, Ignacio Carrillo, and the mayor of the PP, in opposition, David Pérez. The last one, on account of the motion presented by the PP that urged the mayor “to modify the public employment offer so that all vacancies for Local Police officers are included.” The motion was rejected by the PSOE, UYD and IU, and Vox abstained.

Pérez argued that “at least three more vacancies could have been removed and the public employment offer modified.” Carrillo, who unsuccessfully asked the PP to withdraw the motion, explained that “the public job offer cannot be modified because the process is already open and the motion is meaningless since no places are lost.”