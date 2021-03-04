He states that three years have been lost and that the trains will not arrive until 2028 The president of PP Lorca, Fulgencio Gil, at the Lorca train station. / LV

The president of the PP in Lorca, Fulgencio Gil, considered this Thursday “Absolutely insignificant” the extension by 350 meters of the underground section of the AVE as it passes under the urban area of ​​the city. Gil assured that the final informative study just approved by the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda (Mitma) “ratifies” the one that his party made in 2018 since it is practically identical.

That is why he considered that “for this trip saddlebags were not needed” since “three years have been lost” that will delay the start-up of the project and he warned that high-performance trains will not reach Lorca “at least until 2028.”

In addition, Gil said that the study of the Mitma is “a resounding failure” for the mayor, Diego José Mateos, since he recalled that the socialist politician considered “inalienable” that the burial was integral in the 4.3 kilometers of the urban area, when the current project limits it to a 2.9 kilometer tunnel that including the ramps will reach 3.5.