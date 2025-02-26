The counselors of the Autonomous Communities governed by the PP have abandoned this Wednesday the meeting of the Fiscal and Financial Policy Council (CPFF) to which the Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, in protest of the Condonation of the debt that the Government has proposed following its agreement with ERC. The departure of those responsible for Popular Finance, which has occurred when an hour of meeting had not even passed, is an unprecedented situation in the 45 years of life of the conclave that brings together the Ministry of the Ministry of the Regional Branch.

Minutes after arriving at the Ministry, the directors had announced legal actions against a decision that they consider “unfair” because it implies that all communities have to assume the debt of others that have made an “exorbitant expense.” Popular leaders have wanted to make it clear that They are not going to “use” for the “unilateral” agreements of the Government of Pedro Sánchez with the independentists Catalans “We are not going to be accomplices,” they said.

The communities governed by the PP have already been announcing in recent days their total disagreement with Montero’s proposal to condemn part of the debt to all autonomies, because what they ask for is a Comprehensive reform of the financing systemand they have claimed it on Wednesday after leaving the meeting.

“We have been saying it for a long time, we are willing to discuss all the variables, but for this the government has to submit a proposal,” said the Minister of Finance of the Community of Madrid, Rocío Albert. “We need a new regional financing system, we have been saying more than a year. At the time it has been ruling Sánchez, they have had enough time to make a new proposal. They have not even presented us a draft. That is what we are waiting for and willing to discuss, “he added.

Regarding the debt forgiveness, he has reproached that the Executive has “bilaterally agreed with ERC” and what “Debts have to pay them, they are not forgivenbecause debts do not disappear. “” We will not be accomplices of permanent assignments to independence, “he stressed.

The CCAA of the PP elude to clarify whether they will apply the remove

The regional responsible have not wanted to make it clear if they will go to the bilateral meetings that the Ministry headed Receive the approval of the Congress of Deputies, they will open to apply it in their territory.

The march of the Autonomies of the PP It will not prevent the mechanism for condemning exceed the process of the Fiscal Policy Council this afternoonsince the government only needs the support of an autonomy to move it forward. Another thing will be its processing, that the government intends to carry out through an organic law, for which it will need the support of all its usual partners in the lower house.

There will be more information …