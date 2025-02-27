The PP communities leave in block the meeting in which the Treasury has approved debt forcononation

Just an hour after having begun, the representatives of the Autonomous Communities of the Popular Party (PP) have abandoned in block the Fiscal and Financial Policy Council in which the Treasury has approved the condonation proposal of 83,000 million debt of the regions, which will assume the State, if in the processing phase in Congress you get a majority of support from the parliamentary groups.

Castilla-La Mancha asks to apply to the future regional financing “the same methodology” as for debt remove

The counselors of Economy and Finance of the eleven communities governing the PP have risen from the table even to vote against, because “we do not believe that it is the way of proceeding, that it comes here with approved issues and we are a comparsa. We do not want to continue working like this, ”they have expressed in the halls of the Ministry of Finance, just after leaving. The representative of the Canary Islands, also of the PP but that governs with Canarian coalition, has accompanied the rest of popular.

In the statements prior to the meeting, none of them had advanced the intention of planting Minister María Jesús Montero, although they had spoken of “Teatrillo” and “deception.” “We cannot accept the crumbs of the Pact of Sánchez with the independentistas,” they have proclaimed some of the ‘popular’ advisors after the frightened.

The First Vice President and Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, has accused the PP counselors of “a historical disloyalty”, “abandonment of functions” and “irresponsible attitudes.” The organ “has run out of the voice of Andalusia, of Aragon, of Madrid …”, has lamented María Jesús Montero, who considers that some popular advisors will have opted to get up from the table so as not to have to vote against a measure that benefits them, as their national leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, has asked them.

“It is a historic day despite the PP,” said the minister, who has announced that from now on, bilateral meetings will begin with the communities to prepare the draft law that will pass through Congress. “I keep working and holding my hand,” insisted the vice president, who is confident that all communities will accept the debt remove. In fact, sources from the Ministry argue that if the popular counselors had not submitted to the meeting, they would have prevented their approval “due to lack of quorum”, but have preferred to sign the Constitution Act and then get up to avoid having to vote against, but not stop the first step of this condonation proposal.

The functioning of the Fiscal Policy Council facilitates that the proposal be guaranteed its approval in this body, “which has no legislative capacity.” Hacienda has half of the votes, so I only needed one more vote. For example, that of Catalunya, governed by the PSC and where the initiative of this proposal comes from, included in the pact between PSOE and ERC for the investiture of President Pedro Sánchez in 2023.

Vice President María Jesús Montero has remained at the meeting of the Fiscal Policy Council with the Minister of Economy and Finance of Castilla-La Mancha, Asturias, and the Catalan Minister. He has also remained from ‘listener’ Navarra. Euskadi had not come. These last two communities do not belong to the common financing regime, because they have their own concerts, and the proposal of assumption of debt by the State does not affect them.

“It is a good proposal,” said Alícia Romero, Minister of Catalonia, who has surprised “a lot” of the “institutional disrespect” of the PP communities for having risen before there had been even a debate on this issue. “They have expressed their discomfort by the agenda and have not let the vice president answer the reflection she has made in this regard, it seems to us that it is a lack of education, which is a lack of institutionality and respect also the citizens who represent, because they have left us with the word in the mouth and we have not been able to have a debate,” he said.

Letter from the PP communities: “An arbitrary, discriminatory and politicized decision”

Before leaving the body meeting, the PP communities have delivered a letter to the Minister of Finance. “We express our opposition that the Fiscal Policy Council addresses the mutualization of the autonomous debt, because this decision is raised with the purpose of sustaining a parliamentary majority,” says the letter, which can be consulted below.

“Proof of this is that it was the leader of Esquerra Republicana de Cataluña who announced it unilaterally and previously to the Minister of Finance to translate it to the rest of the communities,” continues the PP letter. “In addition to being an arbitrary, discriminatory decision (since it has not even taken into account territories of Spain such as the autonomous cities of Ceuta and Melilla) and politicized, it should be noted that this organ lacks powers to address an issue that, by its nature, requires an organic law approved in the General Courts,” he continues.

This Wednesday morning, in the Congress of Deputies, the vice president has directly appealed to the PP: “They cannot claim more resources for the autonomous communities and vote against the stability objective that gave the territories 4.5 billion more, vote against the tax on the bank whose collection goes to the communities [proporcionalmente según el PIB de cada región] And it gave them 1.5 billion more, and you cannot vote against a condonation of 83,000 million euros. ” In the afternoon, María Jesús Montero has reiterated this statement.

It has also repeated, as it has been highlighting throughout the week, that the debt remove has the objectives of “cleaning up regional public accounts to strengthen the welfare state [de sus presupuestos depende la sanidad o la educación]”; and to “improve your financial sustainability” to “facilitate access to markets.” But the vice president believes that the attitude of the advisors of the PP is a reflection of “cowardice for having to put partisan interests to those of their territories.”

“Of the 83,000 euros, around 60,000 are for PP communities. What trap does Mr. Feijóo talk about? ”The Minister of Finance stood out. “The popular presidents and presidents will have many problems to explain the show we live today,” he added.

The communities of the common regime governed by the PP can reject the “free” proposal in this Fiscal and Financial Policy Council. The complexity of maintaining that opposition increases when the matter goes through the Congress of Deputies, where the Government needs the support of most groups. From the territorial plane, it is passed to the parliamentarian.

In practice, this condonation or debt remove, which comes from the claim of Catalonia and that the Ministry of Finance has extended to “all” the communities, will save approximately between 5,000 and 7,000 million in interests to which the regional administrations face. A cost that will fall on the State as a whole. In other words, they are interests of the debt that cease to weigh in regional budgets and go to the central administration, although it remains “money from all Spaniards.” That is why the First Vice President and Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, insists that it is a “generous measure” by the government.

Castilla-La Mancha supports debt remove

Castilla-La Mancha has given the Treasury one of lime and another of sand. The Autonomous Community, of the few governed by the PSOE, has been one of the supports that the Treasury proposal for debt for the debt. Although this region governed by the PSOE wanted to make it clear that it rejects “the cast” of the Banking Tax between the Autonomous Communities, according to the Government in its design with its nationalist partners of Euskadi and Catalunya in Congress.

In the case of the region presided by the socialist Emiliano García-Page, the debt remove amounts to almost 5,000 million euros, about 30% of all the debt of the Autonomous Community. It is the sixth most benefited region according to this calculation among the fifteen of the common financing regime.

At a press conference prior to the Fiscal Policy Council this afternoon at the Ministry’s headquarters, the Minister of Finance and Public Administrations, Juan Alfonso Ruiz Molina, has advanced the position of the region: “This government recognizes what is fine, which is the condom, but also recognizes what is wrong, and is to distribute taxes based on the wealth of the regions. We look exclusively for the interests of the region and of course we do not make financing a partisan struggle as the Popular Party is doing. ”

Just before entering the Fiscal Policy Council, the Minister of Finance, Public Administrations and Digital Transformation, Juan Alfonso Ruiz Molina, has said that “justice” has been done with Castilla-La Mancha and has indicated that the method used “is a starting point” to agree on the new financing model.

On the other hand, once the Minister, the Minister of Finance, Justice and European Funds of Asturias, Guillermo Peláez, has commented, in reference to the frightened of the communities of the PP, that getting up from the table is a way of refraining.

The distribution of the damage or removes of the debt follows “technical and transparent” criteria [fases 1, 2 y 3, en el primer gráfico de esta información]”In recent years, explained the Minister of Finance on Monday.

In the third phase of adjustment, there is another important key of the Treasury proposal. In their calculations they reward the regions that their regulatory powers in IRPF have worked up. That is, they have demanded a greater fiscal effort to their taxpayers, who have not dropped taxes.

This last adjustment has been adhered to the IRPF part that depends on the autonomous communities, but avoids entering other taxes assigned to the communities, such as heritage or successions, that the governments of the PP of the Community of Madrid or Andalusia have used to make fiscal competence in recent years.

Precisely, the second vice president, Yolanda Díaz, was shown on Monday in favor of the Treasury proposal to condemn the debt to the Autonomous Communities, but asked her government partner to be in exchange for a conditionality: that these governments do not lower the taxes on wealth, in a clear message to those led by the Popular Party.

The keys to the debt remove “unprecedented” to the autonomous communities



“If the law ends approved in the terms we have raised, because it requires a law, there is no conditionality,” said the Minister of Finance on Monday. “This condonation is assumed by the State and there is no consideration that the autonomous communities have to do. I have said it from the first moment: we are generous because we believe in the state of autonomies and we also believe that there was a damage to the autonomous communities in the previous financial crisis that caused an over -indebtedness, ”he reiterated.