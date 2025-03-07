The Autonomous Health Counselors of the PP have asked in writing to Minister Mónica García a “urgent” and face-to-face meeting of the Plenary of the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System (CISNS), to address the expansion of the number of training places for family and community medicine and the financing criteria of the Primary and Community Care Action Plan 2025-2027.

According to a statement released by the PP, their communities governed by the PP have denounced that “the inaction” of the team headed by Garcia “has a negative impact on the well -being of the Spaniards and in their right to health protection”, while they extend that the corresponding measures are being taken from the autonomies within their competences.

The directors explain that in the meetings of the Primary and Community Ciss Commission of the CISNS held in November 2024 and in January of this year the criteria for the financing of the Primary and Community Care Action Plan 2025-2027 have already been addressed, so it would be convenient to raise a proposal to the Plenary as soon as possible.

The directors explain that they are useful to prepare proposals, recommendations and participate in voting, if from the Ministry you do not act to solve the most urgent problem that Spanish health has, the lack of health professionals.









In addition, in the letter sent by the PP counselors, it is stated that “from their own ministry the need to increase the MIR places of Family and Community Medicine to reach 2,741 places in 2024,” but that, “however, the places that were offered in 2024 were 2,492 and in 2025 only 16 more are offered.”

The directors end their letter explaining that “given the relevance of both issues and based on article 13 of the CISNS regulations,” they ask the minister “to convene a plenary session of the face -to -face CISNS as soon as possible.”