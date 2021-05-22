The Popular Party landed this Saturday in Molina to continue the campaign to collect signatures carried out in the 45 municipalities of the Region in defense of the Tagus-Segura Transfer to reflect the «frontal rejection of the citizens of the Region to the plans of the Government of Pedro Sánchez ”, as indicated by José Ángel Alfonso, local president of the PP, and Miriam Guardiola, spokesperson for the regional PP, who were accompanied by deputies, general directors and councilors of this political formation.

Alfonso indicated that the modifications in the exploitation rules “not only affect farmers and irrigators, but also all households in the Region, who are going to see the price of the water bill increase by more than 30% but that, They could even see how there are supply cuts in times of drought. And for this he blamed the Government of Pedro Sánchez, anticipating that his group will present a motion to the Plenary “to prevent this from happening.”

For his part, Guardiola remarked that the citizens of the Region have sent “a very clear message to Pedro Sánchez and that is that they do not want their water bill to go up.” And he added that the “Pedro Sánchez water war means more unemployment and more pollution.” In addition, he pointed out that all the PP leaders will be at the demonstration called in Madrid on Monday