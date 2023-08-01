Begoña Carrasco, new mayoress of Castellón. CITY COUNCIL OF CASTELLÓ (CITY COUNCIL OF CASTELLÓ)

Vox enters the local government of Castellón after formalizing, after weeks of comings and goings, its pact with the PP, the first to come to fruition in one of the three Valencian capitals and the third in the province, after those reached in the towns of Burriana and Almassora. Two of the four councilors of the far-right formation, its spokesman, Antonio Ortolá, and the deputy spokesman, Alberto Vidal, are made with separate mayoral tenures and will form part of the Governing Board, with a vote. Vox will assume the departments of Family, Tourism, Security and Commerce, Consumption and Public Health. The long-awaited councilors of Equality (which the mayoress herself will assume, together with that of European Funds), Education and Culture remain in the hands of the PP together with Older People and Fiestas.

Precisely the refusal of the popular to cede Equality to Vox meant that the pact did not materialize before the full investiture of Begoña Carrasco as mayoress. This Tuesday the first mayor has stressed that “the protocol of action will be improved in accordance with the victims of gender violence; in the same way that we are going to protect all types of families.”

The PP, with 11 councilors, and Vox with four, thus achieved an absolute majority: 15 in a plenary session of 27 councilors (the opposition adds 12: 9 from the PSPV and three from Compromís). The new government of 15 councilors is divided into four large areas. In addition to the three that already existed (Citizenship and Participation area, Urban Planning and Public Services area, and Economic Boost, Employment and Human Capital area), there is the Security, Emergencies and Public Health area, which will be led by Antonio Ortolá, who he will also be the councilor for this area. From it emerges the Department of Public Health, directed by Luciano Ferrer, from Vox.

After the first family photo of the extended government team, the mayoress appealed this Tuesday to the “stability and governability that the city needs” to argue the agreement with Vox sealed a few hours before. “It is an agreement designed for Castellón to win. We add four councilors to the government team to have a sufficient majority to implement the policies of change”, said Begoña Carrasco, who has stressed that Vox has been “the only party” that has sat down to negotiate with the PP since the municipal elections last May.

New organization chart.

The pact signed this Tuesday pivots on a 90-point program, the result of the sum of the electoral proposals of both formations and in which the tax reduction, the increase in street security with a neighborhood police and the promotion of citizen participation.

On June 17, the popular Begoña Carrasco assumed the mayor’s office of Castellón with a minority government after refusing a pact with Vox. The lack of a meeting between PP and Vox given the desire of the far-right formation to assume matters such as gender ideology, sexist violence or the 2030 agenda, caused the investiture plenary session to start without an agreement with the far-right that, just a month and a half later , just materialized.

“Our hand is still outstretched to reach agreements,” the newly proclaimed mayor directed Vox at the time. “The same hand that we extend to the rest of the political formations,” she said during her speech.

The change in the political cycle in the Castellón city council, after two consecutive terms with the left-wing coalition made up of PSPV, Compromís and Podem-EU at the helm, led Carrasco to start his government with the sole vote of his 11 councilors. Vox tried to make the pact materialize until the last minute, and reproached Carrasco at her inauguration for not going ahead: “The mayoress has chosen to make her personal interests and the delusional and ruinous ideologies of the left prevail; she has given him the shivering chronicle of the PP politicians ”, the leader of Vox in Castellón, Antonio Ortolá, then made him ugly. This Tuesday, with the tables turned, Ortolá himself has assured that Castellón has reached an “unprecedented agreement” and that, together with the PP, they will work “like a pineapple”.

On the other hand, the councilor of the far-right party Arantxa Miralles will lead Tourism, and the councilor of the same formation Alberto Vidal will lead Commerce, Consumption and the newly created Department of Family.

From PSPV and Compromís they have branded the agreement as “the one of shame” and criticize the turn taken by Carrasco by “breaking his promise not to agree with Vox.” “The mayoress will go down in the history of this city because of the shame of putting the ultra-right in the municipal government, a pact cooked over a slow fire with which the people of Castellón have been laughed at,” said the spokesperson for the municipal group. Socialist, Patricia Puerta, who assures that the PSPV “will be alert to prevent the right and the extreme right from pushing back this city, which has made so much progress at an urban, social and environmental level in the 8 years of governments of the progressive formations”.