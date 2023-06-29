The agreement in the Balearic Islands between PP and Vox was in the absence of “some fringes”, which were finally closed this Wednesday. The popular Marga Prohens will be sworn in as president on Tuesday with the support of the formation of Santiago Abascal, who this time is left without seats in the new regional government. The pact is limited to a programmatic agreement of 110 points, as well as the creation of a monitoring and evaluation commission to strictly control compliance. A scheme that could be repeated in Aragon, where both formations continue to negotiate, but that the radical right does not contemplate either in Murcia, where it threatens a repeat election, or in Extremadura, where it demands armchairs in exchange for its support for María Guardiola.

The sealed document, which follows a line similar to that of the Valencian Community, develops the five basic lines agreed by both formations on June 19 in order to preserve freedom, economic development, improvements in social services and public health , the protection of women and the safety of the citizens of the islands. The conservatives thus accept some of the demands of the voxists by committing to guarantee, before the end of the legislature, the free choice of language at all stages of education, in addition to the creation of an Office for the Guarantee of Linguistic Freedom “to put an end to the devastating socialist and separatist policies in the Balearic Islands». The text, which alludes to “sexist discourses”, on this occasion also discriminates against the weight of gender violence, speaking of assistance and support “for victims of domestic violence, especially that suffered by women”.

Although Vox will not have seats in the Executive that Prohens will head, the agreement does include the commitment of the popular to include several members of this formation in the island Councils of Mallorca and Menorca, where the PP will need a vote in favor of the right radical and not a simple abstention as in the investiture of the conservative leader. «There was no other possibility for the PP to lead a government. We got more votes than the entire left,” said the leader of the popular in the Balearic Islands, who avoided commenting on the rest of the agreements open with Vox.

ticking clock



In Extremadura, where María Guardiola has considerably lowered the tone of her statements, as Genoa asked her to “puncture the bubble” in view of 23-J, the two formations try to channel their relationship while the accountant for the formation of the Government has turn on. The president of the regional Assembly, the socialist Blanca Martín, has convened the investiture of Guillermo Fernández Vara for July 5 and 6, which, except for surprise – the absolute majority of the Chamber made up of PP and Vox – will be unsuccessful. A debate that will last until Saturday, July 8, when the final vote will take place, coinciding with the start of the electoral campaign.

Martín thus rejects Guardiola’s attempt to gain time to move that date as far away from the contest as possible to avoid damaging Alberto Núñez Feijóo, while restoring bridges with the far-right formation. “I have to conform to the law. There is a candidate for the investiture and, therefore, I do not have to make any more interpretations, ”the president of the Chamber justified yesterday.

Conservatives play with time in their favor. After the failed inauguration of Fernández Vara, the two-month period opens to elect another president or, otherwise, Parliament would be dissolved and new elections would be called for mid-November. Eight weeks that give Guardiola room to try to reach an alliance with Vox after 23-J although, for the moment, the positions remain immovable. Those of Abascal demand to enter the Executive and the Extremaduran leader rejects this request.

The same as the Murcian Fernando López Miras, who remains firm in not including the extreme right in the future Government in exchange for achieving their abstention in the investiture debate, which will be held in the coming weeks after having agreed to present himself as a candidate. at the proposal of the president of the regional Assembly.