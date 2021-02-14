The defense of the Popular Party clings to a judgment of the Supreme Court on the sale of bank preference and subordinated debt in order not to face criminal liability in the trial for the ‘box B’. The party’s lawyer, Jesús Santos, included in the preliminary questions of the hearing in the National Court a resolution of the Second Chamber (Criminal) in which a reinforced version of the ‘Botín doctrine’ was applied to delegitimize the popular accusation. He did it, precisely, with the aim of annulling the writings of the seven personified parties, also a popular accusation, which attributed to the PP, as a legal entity, two fiscal offenses for the payment of the works of the national headquarters.

The sentence of the Supreme Court magistrate Vicente Magro that the PP now uses to avoid the bench penalty – the Prosecutor’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office do not accuse him of any crime and only impute a subsidiary civil responsibility for the illicit acts of the other defendants – is issued in March 2020. Throughout 40 pages, the resolution delves into the lack of active legitimacy of a popular accusation, in this case a consumer association, to take criminal action alone against two leaders of the Savings Bank del Mediterráneo (CAM) for the sale of these junk products to their customers.

The Chamber unanimously dismissed the appeal filed by the Association of Users of Banks, Savings Banks and Insurance of Spain (Adicae) and confirmed the final file order issued by the National Court in favor of the accused Roberto López and María Dolores Amorós. The former directors of the CAM were facing ten years in prison for crimes of fraud and scheming to alter the price of things, and a joint fine of 11 million euros.

Adicae filed the appeal in the Supreme Court in 2018 to reopen the case. His writing focused on defending the application of the ‘Atutxa doctrine’, opposed to the Botín, to go ahead with his only accusation as they are crimes that have generated damage to the public treasury. To all the Spanish.

However, the Supreme Court dismissed their claim outright because it was “questionable the collective and diffuse interests” they demanded, even more so when the direct victims themselves – the affected users who brought the private accusation – withdrew the complaint before begin the trial phase.

Adicae stated that the legal asset protected in the crimes that he charged entailed a protection of collective interests by affecting consumers. He argued that they were illegal activities related to the market and that the injured parties would be all bank users. But the Chamber responded that “his solitary accusation against crimes in which interests predominate whose ownership is focused on legal persons; public or private, specific, identifiable, when they expressly, and in harmony with the position of the Prosecutor’s Office, express their decision to withdraw from the prosecution because they consider that the facts have no criminal relevance. In conclusion, the ruling indicates that the existence of an injured person in the case of the banker Emilio Botín (tax offense) and his absence in that of the former president of the Basque Parliament Juan María Atutxa (offense of disobedience) “establishes the aforementioned factual difference.”

No crime



If this argument is applied to the case of ‘box B’, the lawyer for the formation maintains that his client is attributed precisely the popular accusations two tax crimes. Some alleged illicit that neither the Prosecutor’s Office nor the State Attorney, which would represent the Treasury, appreciate. That is, there is a victim but he does not see a crime.

Since before the trial, the defense of the PP has tried by all means to delegitimize the popular accusations – the Valencian Socialist Party, the United Left, the Adade lawyer group or the Desc Observatory, represented by the lawyer Gonzalo Boye – for their interests spurious in the cause given their political motivation. Now, the court will have the last word.