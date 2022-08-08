THE TRUTH MURCIA Tuesday, August 9, 2022, 01:48



The Popular Municipal Group yesterday claimed its Huerta Murcia 2030 Plan, a strategy presented in the 2019 municipal elections, to “continue with the recovery of the Murcia orchard.” The plan, which has “more than 100 actions in different parts of the municipality”, includes measures aimed at the rehabilitation of various elements of traditional heritage and hydraulic infrastructure.

In this sense, the PP plan, detailed yesterday by José Ballesta during a visit to the renovated surroundings of the La Ñora wheel, has promoted the drafting of projects for the rehabilitation of traditional mills in the garden, such as the Pólvora mill, in Corner of Beniscornia; the Armero Mill, in Cabezo de Torres; and the Mill of Love, in La Arboleja; as well as the adaptation of the surroundings of the Molino del Batán, with the recovery of an Arab tower from the 12th century and a bridge dating from the 18th century. It also includes actions such as the recovery of a river beach in the middle of an orchard or a paprika museum.

“We want to promote and value the orchard as the main hallmark of Murcia, a space that speaks of our history through hydraulic infrastructures, such as weirs, ditches or mills, forming a historical, cultural and ecological legacy that all Murcians feel deeply proud, “said Ballesta.

The former mayor and his team toured the surroundings of the La Ñora wheel after its restoration, “thanks to the initiatives of the municipal PP,” he said. It is “a monument to the garden of more than 4,500 m2, which can now be visited by all Murcia,” said Ballesta.

With this project, he assured, “Murcia’s orchard recovers one of the most important elements of its heritage, a natural and archaeological space characterized by this heritage jewel, declared BIC.”

The action, as explained by the popular during their visit, “also involves the creation of an archaeological reserve area, improving the visibility of the monument and more space for pedestrians, with the elimination of a traffic lane.” In the same way, the widening of the sidewalks has been carried out.