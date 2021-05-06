Representatives of the Popular Party of Murcia visited the hamlet of Casillas this Thursday to claim before the neighbors the project of the municipal center that will host the traditional mobile nativity scene permanently. José Ballesta, along with the councilors of the Municipal Popular Group Antonio Navarro and Marco Antonio Fernández, and the president of the Municipal Board of Casillas, Serafín Muñoz, were in the space in which this new center will be built.

“The mobile nativity scene in Casillas is one of the most emblematic of our municipality and the Region, a living tradition, a priceless collection that will be an incentive for tourism and local commerce,” said José Ballesta during the visit , which was also attended by the residents of the district and the owner of the nativity scene, Vicente Sánchez.

The PP claimed that the Department of Barrios and Pedanías, led by popular councilor Marco Antonio Fernández, “promoted the implementation of this project, extolling the culture and traditions of this district.” Specifically, the Contracting Board awarded last Tuesday the construction of the new center for an amount of 234,163 euros and an execution period of ten months.

600 moving parts



The main characteristic of this nativity scene is the movement of most of its 600 figures, giving life to scenes such as the Annunciation to the shepherds or the Visitation of Mary to her cousin Elizabeth. Due to the fragility of its pieces, its assembly and disassembly after Christmas is inadvisable, which is why the Ballesta team included the creation of this new center in its investment plan, which will allow the nativity scene to be exhibited throughout the year.

The space where this project will be carried out, located on Calle Alcalde Ángel Martínez, has a dimension of 834 square meters, of which 472.34 square meters will be used for the new municipal center – the rest of the space is reserved for a second phase, in which a library will be built. The new building will be multipurpose and will have a single floor, with a large and open-plan exhibition hall that will house the emblematic nativity scene.

In a statement, the PP pointed out that, a decade ago, school and tourist buses came to Casillas to see the nativity scene. For many years, it was installed in the basement of some old houses owned by its owner, Vicente Sánchez, until he needed the space for family reasons. Throughout his life, Vicente has received different offers to take the nativity scene outside of Murcia and even to buy it for him.