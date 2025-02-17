The PP has registered on Monday in the Senate, where it has an absolute majority, its work plan for the DANA INVESTIGATION COMMISSIONwhere he will call to appear at the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, several of his ministers and the president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Carlos Mazón.

As reported in a statement, in addition to Sanchez, the Ministers of Defense, Margarita Robles; Inside, Fernando Grande-Marlaska; Territorial policy, Ángel Víctor Torres; the spokeswoman, Pilar Alegría; and the vice presidents María Jesús Montero and Sara Aagesen.

Also The former Vice President Teresa Ribera must appear; the Government delegate in Valencia, Pilar Bernabé; the former general secretary of the Valencian socialists, Ximo Puig; the head of the AEMET in the Valencian Community, José Ángel Núñez; and the president of the Júcar Hydrographic Confederation, Miguel Polo.

In the list registered by the popular is also Mazón, who, stand out, He was willing to go to the Senate and give explanations “from minute one.”

In the list of appearing popularthat can be extended laterare also the spokeswoman for Compromís in Congress, àgueda Micó; the Government delegate in Castilla-La Mancha, Milagros Tolón; The Secretary of State for the Environment, Hugo Morán, and the Director General of Civil Protection, Virginia Barcones.

It should be remembered that this is the list of the popular and then corresponds to the commission table, in which the PP has a majority, establish the dates on which the interrogations are carried out. Those of the PP will also have to decide the format of the appearances and the time they provide to the groups.

Analyze the management of the different administrations

The first session of this commission was produced a few weeks ago and in it the members of the table was decided, in which the PP and PSOE reached an agreement for the distribution of members. This commission, mostly integrated by communities senators hit by the DANA, intends Analyze the management made by the different administrations and it has been marked as an added objective to study possible actions for the recovery of the affected areas and the prevention of temporary future.

It was registered at the initiative of the PP, which has an absolute majority in the Senate and wants Put the focus on how the Government of Pedro Sánchez managed The storm that swept part of the province of Valencia, where it caused more than 220 dead, and caused seven deaths in Castilla-La Mancha and one in Andalusia.





In the opinion of the popularthe main responsibility for the DANA to derive in a humanitarian catastrophe is from the central government, while the PSOE and partners attribute the guilt to the Generalitat. In fact, several allies of the Socialists announced in November that They were going to promote another parallel commission in Congress To point to Mazón and that, for now, it is pending to be qualified by the lower house table.

The PSOE spokesman in the Senate, Juan Espadas, will announce this Thursday at a press conference together with Rocío Briones, a senator designated by the Valencian Courts and socialist spokesperson of the Dana Research Commission, The names proposed To appear.