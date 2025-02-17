The Popular Party has cited Pedro Sánchez Six of the ministers of his current government to appear in the Open Research Commission after the tragedy of the Dana de Valencia. They will also attend Teresa Ribera, … Exminister of ecological transition and current vice president of the European Commission, and Carlos MazónPresident of the Generalitat and leader of the PP in the Valencian Community.

The possibility of citing Sánchez to the Commission for Research Open for the Dana de Valencia had been ruminating in the Senate. A current within the Popular Party He advocated this possibility to understand that the president of the Government had a decisive incidence in tragedy management in the first days after the flood; Another, more prudent, saw its citation counterproductive and asked to focus on more technical profiles.

In the end, the decision of the party’s leadership has weighed on these more conservative opinions and Sánchez will be in the list of appearing parties. A total of 41 among which, in addition to the president of the Government, there are six other ministers of the current government and the former e ecological transition minister, Teresa Ribera, to which the popular consider one of the great guilty of the management after the tragedy.

«Meal President Mazón has shown availability to come and is giving explanations from minute one, President Sánchez has hidden», Explains Alicia García, spokesman of the PP in the Senate.

In addition to Sánchez, the Senate will parade Fernando Grande-Marlaska (Interior Minister), Margarita Robles (Defense), Ángel Víctor Torres (Territorial policy), Pilar joy (Education and government spokesman), María Jesús Montero (Finance) and Sara Aagesen (Ecological transition).

In the list of appearances will also be the president of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazónin addition to technical positions such as the head of the AEMET in the Valencian Community, José Ángel Núñezand the president of the Júcar Hydrographic Confederation, Miguel Polo.

«The purpose of the commission is investigate and, where appropriate, determine political responsibilities Derived on the circumstances that influenced the catastrophe, as well as the management of the public administrations involved, “explains Garcia, who also emphasizes the need to analyze what happened, to” prevent future DANAS “.