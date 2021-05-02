The PP spokesperson in Congress, Cuca Gamarra, in the control session of the Government on April 21. EUROPA PRESS / E. Vine. POOL – Eu / Europa Press

Several leaders of the Popular Party have criticized this Sunday the government’s proposal to progressively eliminate joint personal income tax, an initiative included in the Recovery Plan. The PP spokesperson in Congress, Cuca Gamarra, did so through her Twitter account: “Pedro Sánchez suffocates the middle classes and families again. Socialists and Communists will continue to spend and the rest will pay. This is how we Spaniards support the payroll of their macro-government and court of advisers with our salary ”.

For his part, Pablo Montesinos, the party’s Deputy Secretary for Communication, did the same in his social network account, arguing that “Spaniards deserve a government with a serious economic plan that tells the truth.” The party’s Deputy Secretary for Sectorial, Elvira Rodríguez, also reacted, criticizing that the Government has “no qualms” in applying a measure like that “to the middle class.” “Now it is the turn of the households with a joint declaration, which are the ones with the least income. This is what awaits us with the Social Communists ”.

The Government has included this measure, consisting of 3,400 euros that raise the minimum exempt from personal income tax, in the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan that it sent to Brussels last Friday. The measure benefits two million homes and its cost rises according to the latest Budgets to about 1,000 million a year. The Executive launches this initiative as an equality policy to promote the incorporation of women into work, because joint taxation benefits marriages when one of its members has no or very low income. “It includes the gradual disappearance of the reduction by joint taxation through the establishment of a transitory regime, because it generates a disincentive to the labor participation of the second income earner (mainly women)”.

“A modern tax system should not serve exclusively to provide income that finances public spending, but should contribute directly to enhancing the impact of public policies, serving as a catalyst to achieve transformations in areas such as gender equality, attention to disability, environmental conservation or health protection ”, reads the document sent to Brussels in an analysis of gender equality aspects.