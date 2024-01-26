The PP, which has an absolute majority in the Senate, has changed in one week both the general secretary and senior lawyer of that upper house as well as his two deputies, that is, the entire leadership of the team of legal experts from the previous stage. and for many decades more. That group had been in those key positions for almost 25 years. The replacement has been carried out without explanations and without controversy or media noise, contrary to what happened with the replacement carried out by the president of Congress, Francina Armengol, with the secretary general of the lower house. The president of the Senate, the popular Pedro Rollán, nominated for this key position in the internal functioning of the Chamber, and for the legal security of its actions, the lawyer Sara Sieira Mucientes, who will be in charge of evaluating as an expert the content of the amnesty bill that Congress will most likely submit next week. Sieira Mucientes is considered a specialist in different aspects of the Catalan independence process.

The previous secretary general and senior lawyer of the Senate, Manuel Cavero, had been in that position for almost 25 years and according to sources from the Presidency of the Upper House last August, after the elections and the renewal of positions when the PP obtained the absolute majority in that institution, he informed the president, the popular Pedro Rollán, that he had been with that task for a long time and wanted to move on to occupy less relevant functions. Cavero, 65 years old, however, continued in that representation for several months and this December, without prior notice or further justification, he sent a letter to the Presidency in which he announced that he was resigning from the general secretary. He is awaiting destiny. Something similar happened this Wednesday with his two deputies, one of them, Fernando Dorado, also a veteran of the house, and the other, Ana María Álvarez Pablos, in a letter that both sent to the Board of that Chamber.

Sources from different parliamentary groups in the Senate assure that coinciding with the replacement of the senior lawyer, there have been more leaks and resignations, which could reach half a dozen members of that elite body of Cortes lawyers. Two other lawyers have requested a change of destination to Congress. Of the twelve general directorates of the Senate, eight are normally occupied by lawyers and only three remain in their tasks from the previous stage. In the Presidency of the Senate they explain that these decisions have nothing to do with politics or with the position of the PP with respect to the amnesty law and they emphasize that they have been made by the new secretary general to form her team with total freedom and autonomy.

The new general secretary, Sara Sieira Mucientes, has been a lawyer in the Cortes since 2010 and was currently assigned to the Congressional Equality Commission. She has a degree in Law, Economics and Business Sciences and a Doctor of Law. She has written articles about different protagonists of the independence process in Catalonia and in 2020 she published in the Magazine of the Cortes Generales one titled The suspension of the investiture of the presidential candidate in provisional prison and the right of representation and access to public office.

In the coming weeks, the lawyer and secretary general of the Senate will have to establish a position on the amnesty law, when it is ratified by the full Congress next week and the text is transferred to the Upper House. The PP has already announced that it intends to slow down this law as much as possible, in theory for two months, in the Senate, where it has an absolute majority. The senior lawyer of Congress, Fernando Galindo, opted to allow the debate of this norm in November in the lower house because he did not find “formal defects” in it, but he was questioned by the PP, Vox and the media right because he had worked as director general in the Ministry of Presidency of the PSOE Government. Galindo, however, appointed Piedad García Escudero as his trusted lawyer in the Justice commission that addressed the amendments to the project, who wrote a critical report against that law because it could be contrary to European directives.

