The PP has challenged the magistrate of the Constitutional Court Laura Díez with the purpose of removing her from the resolution of the appeal presented by the PSOE so that the votes of the 23-J elections declared null in Madrid are recounted. In the opinion of the popular, Díez grows in impartiality for having been an adviser to the Ministry of the Presidency during the last legislature. In court media, it is considered unlikely that the challenge will succeed, in accordance with the Constitutional doctrine on this matter, applied in various recent cases, in the sense that the career of the magistrates is precisely a relevant fact for their election and not it should serve to question his impartiality without further ado.

The initiative of the PP, in any case, will mean a slight delay in the resolution of the appeal presented by the Socialists to carry out the recount of the votes cast in the Madrid constituency and which were declared invalid. The PSOE wants to burn this last cartridge to try to obtain one more seat than the 121 that have been recognized in the official count. It may depend on this seat that the abstention of Junts is enough for the Government, and not his favorable vote, to achieve the investiture of Pedro Sánchez, if this September that of Feijóo fails and the socialist leader is commissioned by the King to try to gain the confidence of Congress.

The speaker of the incident of recusal against Laura Díez —belonging to the progressive group— is César Tolosa, member of the conservative sector of the court. The decision on whether or not to separate her from this matter is of special relevance, since Díez is precisely the magistrate who is responsible for preparing the paper or draft resolution on the PSOE appeal. Removing her from the case would mean having to appoint another rapporteur on the matter, which would delay the resolution on the substantive issue, that is, on whether or not there is justified cause to repeat the count of said invalid votes.

In the event that the challenge is rejected, it is most likely that the Constitutional Court will decide whether to admit the new recount next Tuesday. Before you will have to receive the report requested from the Court Prosecutor’s Office. Prosecutors already spoke out in favor of repeating the recount when they reported this case to the Supreme Court, which denied the PSOE’s request. In essence, both the Madrid Electoral Board, and later the Central, and the Supreme Court, have considered that the request of the Socialists should not be granted because the reason for questioning the accuracy of the count has not been sufficiently argued. The PSOE, in turn, believes that for a new counting of invalid votes, the request of the political force that believes it has been harmed by any error that may have been committed should suffice.

The decision on the appeal corresponds to the Second Chamber of the court, chaired by Inmaculada Montalbán, and made up of the magistrates César Tolosa, Enrique Arnaldo —both from the conservative group—, and by Ramón Sáez, María Luisa Balaguer and Laura Díez. These last three magistrates are from the progressive block, with which the balance in said Chamber is four components from this sector by two from the conservative.

Tolosa and Arnaldo voted last week against the admission of the appeal, approved by the votes of the other four magistrates. Arnaldo announced a private vote in writing, released this Thursday, in which he maintains that in accordance with the Electoral Law the PSOE does not have a “general and unconditional right to review invalid votes not protested in the act of general scrutiny ”. Therefore, he considers that “there has not been any infringement in the present case of the fundamental rights of political participation that the appellant party alleges.”

