From the surprise and deep concern in which the Murcian PP was on Wednesday of last week, due to the registration of a motion of censure against the regional president, Fernando López Miras, supported by the absolute majority of the PSOE and Cs, it has been passed to full satisfaction in just a week. From fearing for his continuity at the head of the Autonomous Community, the Government has become more assured thanks to the new majority that has been configured in the Regional Assembly with the three defected deputies from Cs who have joined the Executive, which will be four with All probability with Alberto Castillo, president of the Assembly, in the vote on the major issues, plus the three deputies expelled from Vox who yesterday frustrated any possibility that the motion of censure would prosper today by anticipating that they would vote against.

The PP spokesman in the Assembly, Joaquín Segado, did not hide yesterday afternoon his satisfaction for the defeat of the motion of censure that today will materialize in the second session of the debate. “From the beginning we said that it was a motion destined to fail because it was designed in La Moncloa without the necessary knowledge of the Region with the aim of removing coalition governments in other communities,” Segado told LA VERDAD.

“From now on,” he added, “a new stage begins in which the strength of the center-right will be revealed.”

The popular spokesman alluded to the “center-right reunification project” proposed by the PP that has seduced the three deputies expelled from Vox and has led them to align themselves with the regional government of López Miras to disrupt the motion of censure.

Segado celebrated that this center-right concentration project “begins in the Region of Murcia.” “They designed a strategy to overthrow the regional government and what they have done is to strengthen it further,” he added.

The popular leader also stressed that “the figure of López Miras comes out very reinforced” after managing to overcome the ordeal raised by the PSOE and Ciudadanos.

The regional president also referred yesterday to the external origin of the political maneuver to evict him from the San Esteban palace during his speech in the first session of the debate. He accused the chief executive of the nation, Pedro Sánchez, of “plotting”, together with the national leadership of Citizens, the motion of censure to unseat the PP from the autonomous government “from the sewers of the left.”

He also blamed the regional leaders of the PSOE, Diego Conesa, and of Ciudadanos, Ana Martínez Vidal, and their “uncontrollable ambition” for this operation, while reproaching him for using politics as a “personal showcase” and for being “enemies of Murcians ».

To the accusations of buying the vote of three turncoat deputies from Cs to remain in the presidency, López Miras pointed out to Martínez Vidal that “there is no more turncoat than you, nor anyone else who has broken your word more”, and accused her of having “ violated »the confidence of the citizens of this Region by breaking the pact of legislature signed two years ago by PP and the orange formation. “Now we know the danger of not being on permanent guard against their goings-on,” he added.

The head of the autonomous executive used a large part of his intervention to defend himself against the attacks of the promoters of the motion of censure. And faced with the repeated accusations of corruption by the socialist leader, he responded with the same argument. “Of the 45 deputies in this Chamber, the only alleged corrupt person is you, Mr. Conesa, you are the one who is closest to being tried and convicted,” he said in reference to the judicial case that is open in a Totana court.

He also attacked the central Executive and the damage that, in his opinion, it is causing in the Region. «If the infrastructures do not advance; if there is no AVE; if the Mediterranean Corridor stops in the south of the Valencian Community or if European funds threaten to discriminate against the Region of Murcia, it is because the PSOE blocks it, “he said. To this “sabotage”, López Miras added the “blocking” of the Community Budgets by “who should have understood that they were and are more necessary than ever.”

The president did not want to miss the opportunity to mention the mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta, also threatened by a motion of censure from the PSOE and Ciudadanos. “He has my appreciation and that of Murcia, despite the fact that these parties want to remove him with their indecent exchange of cards,” he said.