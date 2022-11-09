The Regional Assembly approved this Wednesday the decree-law of Business Investments, Market Freedom and Public Efficiency, approved a few weeks ago by the Government Council with the aim of reducing administrative and environmental procedures for companies that want to develop projects in the Region of Murcia. The parliamentary majority that came out of the motion of censure (PP, Ciudadanos turncoats and Vox dissidents) served the Executive to carry out the norm, which also had the favorable vote of the Vox deputy Pascual Salvador.

The PSOE, the two deputies from Podemos and the parliamentarians from Ciudadanos voted against. These requested the processing as a bill, but the roller of the majority of the Government prevented it. The decree was in force since it was published in the Official Gazette of the Region on October 21.

The decree was explained on the platform by the two directors who have drawn it up: Valle Miguélez (Business, Employment, Universities and Spokesperson) and Luis Alberto Marín. The rule modifies 17 regional laws and decrees and the Government expects that its application will allow the Region of Murcia to increase its GDP by 1.6% (equivalent to 500 million euros) and create 6,200 jobs.

The decree law is divided into three blocks. The first is based on bureaucratic simplification to attract investment, which is the part that will generate discussion, by lightening the urban and environmental procedures that companies must follow. The second block focuses on the absolute freedom of the market, while the third focuses on the rationalization of public spending and a profound transformation of the Autonomous Administration.

Regional government: “Yes to companies, cooperatives and the self-employed”



Valle Miguélez pointed out that the standard “is the result of a broad consultation process”, in which more than 200 entities participated. “Saying yes to this decree is saying yes to our companies, our cooperatives and our self-employed,” said the counselor.

Luis Alberto Marín stressed that the decree has favorable reports from the legal services of the Community and will favor “the simplification, unification and elimination of procedures that do not contribute to the improvement of public service.” He highlighted the Minister of the Treasury that all the management centers of the regional Administration will have to make, in the first semester of the legislature, a rationalization plan for public spending, which allows eliminating superfluous expenses. Likewise, Marín highlights the creation of the Digital Transformation Agency, “which will result in greater efficiency and lower cost.”

PSOE: “It does not create a single job”



On behalf of the PSOE, the deputy spokesman, Alfonso Martínez Baños, intervened, recalling that the two previous simplification laws approved by the Government “have not unblocked a single file and have not created a single job.” Martínez Baños insisted that it is a decree tailored to the Croem employers’ association in which the opinion of the unions has not been taken into account. He also reproached that the norm advances in the lack of protection of the environment. “You defend the economy of privileges, and we the economy of shared progress,” said the deputy. Likewise, the PSOE regrets that the decree has been used to eliminate the registry of the Transparency Council. “What does that have to do with revitalizing the market and attracting investment?” the deputy spokesperson wondered.

Juan José Liarte, from the Mixed Group, welcomed the approval “of a long-awaited decree by those of us who have often seen business opportunities lost because we too often find ourselves with bureaucratic obstacles.” He insisted that “unnecessary” procedures are eliminated. Ana Martínez Vidal, from Cs, indicated that her party is in favor of simplification, “but not at the cost of leaving the environment unprotected” and censured “the final blow” to the Transparency Council.

We can: «The letter to the Magi of Albarracín»



For her part, María Marín (Podemos) affirmed that the decree “is the letter to the Magi” from the president of Croem, José María Albarracín. “Instead of simplifying, this legislative orgy confuses, complicates and is creating legal insecurity,” said the deputy spokesperson for the Mixed Group.

Pascual Salvador (Vox) warned that his party will be vigilant so that the plans to rationalize public spending are fulfilled. Another measure that the party of Santiago Abascal likes is that procedures be eliminated for companies from other autonomous communities that want to settle in the Region of Murcia.

Francisco Álvarez (Grupo Liberal) and Miriam Guardiola (PP) stressed that the regional government makes things easier for businessmen to create jobs, while the Executive of Pedro Sánchez, according to them, does the opposite.