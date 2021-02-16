The parliamentary spokesman for Vox, Iván Espinosa de los Monteros, this Thursday before Congress at a concentration of the Spanish Federation of Large Families. Eduardo Parra / Europa Press

“Right coward”, of course, and also “submissive”, “tame” and “complacent”. A right that acts as “the corrupt voice of official Spain” and that is led by a “servile leader” to the Government, a kind of “opposition minister”. All this florilegium dedicated to the PP has been heard in Congress through the mouth of Vox deputies since last October, when Pablo Casado abruptly broke with Santiago Abascal. But this Tuesday, on the day of the return to parliamentary activity after the earthquake in the Catalan elections, the Vox spokesman, Iván Espinosa de los Monteros, has been magnanimous to journalists: “I am not going to criticize the PP or the Citizens. They are not our enemies. They have been attacking us for months, but you will have noticed that we have not reciprocated ”.

Who knows what Vox means by “not corresponding to the attacks.” Because this very Tuesday, after the words of Espinosa de los Monteros, the blows of the extreme right to the party from which a good part of its members come did not cease in the plenary session of Congress. The PP, defensively after its Catalan disaster, barely reacted to the downpour. And that the order of the day included one of those issues that usually reconcile the former Colón bloc: a proposal for legislative reform of the popular to allow express evictions, without judicial authorization, and impose jail sentences on squatters. Not like that. The debate served rather to verify how difficult it will be for the PP to get rid of that party that is squatting its political space.

The deputy of Vox Cristina Esteban dedicated herself to blaming the popular and their “complicit silence” that, according to her, the law does not allow the prosecution of “criminals” who enter other people’s homes. “The Rajoy Government has no name. You did absolutely nothing, ”Esteban shot. If two weeks ago it was Pedro Sánchez who reproached Casado that “even Abascal has more sense of the State than the PP”, the Vox deputy this Tuesday took advantage of a similar formula and made the popular ugly: “You have even done good to the PSOE ”. To finish off, Esteban summed up his party’s plan to address this issue with a slogan: “Squat, kick.”

Then it was Macarena Olona’s turn, the number two of the Vox group, sitting all afternoon next to Espinosa de los Monteros, the same one who in the morning was sure that everyone had noticed that Vox never responds to the attacks of the PP. Olona defended a proposal with the objective of imposing by law on the Constitutional Court a maximum period of three months to rule on the resources received. Something began to be noticed in the Vox deputy when she described the amendments presented to the text by PP and Ciudadanos as “real shame”. And in the end it was fully noticed, at the moment when Olona concluded her speech by directing a diatribe to the popular: “Nothing can expect from you Spaniards, because you are part of the problem. And believe me, the resignation of a building is not going to be enough to be forgiven ”. Among those who must have noticed, the socialist Odón Elorza, who accused Vox of “wanting to destabilize democracy at the expense of the other parties on the right.”