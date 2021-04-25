Several PP leaders have called for the resignation of the Interior Minister, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, after he has branded Pablo Casado’s party a “criminal organization” during a PSOE campaign in Getafe.

The first to speak was the Minister of Justice, Interior and Victims of the Community of Madrid and Secretary of Justice and Interior of the PP, Enrique López, who has pointed out that “this is what must be avoided in the campaign”, referring to the words of the minister.

«You see normal for an Interior Minister to call a political adversary a criminal organization. He should be resigning, if not ceased, “he said in an interview in La Sexta, in which he insisted that in the campaign” ideas are confronted, not people are confronted, nor are they insulted.

In addition, he has criticized the fact that the event was held in a confined area of ​​the town for being in the “opposite line” of what they are trying to do in high-intensity areas and that it involves “not concentrating people.”

For his part, the leader of the formation, Pablo Casado, has described Marlaska’s words as an “attack on democracy.” “Criminals are the ETA who approach, and the civil guards purges for denouncing their negligence in the pandemic,” he has censored through his Twitter profile. “Sánchez must dismiss him for institutional decency,” Casado has settled in his message.

The spokesperson for the ‘popular’ in Congress, Cuca Gamarra, has wondered about “in which democracy the Minister of the Interior accuses the first opposition party of criminal organization.” Also through the aforementioned social network and, in line with the publication of Casado, he has referred to the Minister of the Interior as “the same as every Friday about 5 terrorist prisoners to guarantee 5 votes that allow him to remain so.”

Likewise, Gamarra has criticized that “degrading the policy by this government has no limits.” This message has been shared by other leaders of the PP such as the Vice Secretary of Communication, Pablo Montesinos.

Also the Interior spokeswoman, Ana Vázquez, has manifested herself on Twitter with a message of “# MARLASDIMISIÓN Go Now !!”, to which she added that “she calls the Democrats criminals, while he owes precisely the Minister’s chair to the heirs of ETA and those convicted of sedition !! ».

Gabilondo defends Marlaska



The PSOE candidate for the Presidency of the Community of Madrid, Ángel Gabilondo, has defended the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska. I don’t think he was wrong saying that. I don’t speak that way, but I believe that he speaks as a person who has been threatened with death by some who have not been explicitly convicted. He is speaking like a victim and from his experience “, Gabilondo has defended in an interview with ‘La Sexta’.

For the socialist candidate, the PP, for example, “has weakened public health and has confirmed policies that have been of cuts, privatizations and a general vision of using general interests for private ends, that is, corruption.”

“That expression is not only the minister, but is also coined in court documents. Each one has their way of speaking and expressing themselves ”, he has settled.