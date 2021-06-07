“Honoring the memory of illustrious Murcian is an energetic way of respecting ourselves.” The Municipal Popular Group in the Murcia City Council, through its leader, former mayor José Ballesta, made this Monday a call for the mobilization of civil society in defense of the figure of the Murcian engineer Juan de la Cierva. This action comes after the Ministry of Transport and Mobility vetoed last Friday the baptism of the International Airport of the Region with the name of the renowned inventor of the autogyro -precedent of the helicopter-, among other creations. The central government bases its decision on a controversial report that links this historical figure with the military uprising of 1936, regarding his alleged role as facilitator of the air transport that transferred Francisco Franco from the Canary Islands to Tetouan, in Morocco. , where his loyal forces were. This circumstance would prevent, according to government sources, calling the airfield ‘Juan de la Cierva’ since the decision would conflict with the current Historical Memory Law.

Ballesta, accompanied by the rest of the councilors of his group and in front of the monument that was dedicated to the engineer in the Chinese Garden of Murcia, thus asked the Ministry, in the name of “harmony” to rectify its decision by denouncing that “some organizations and parties are They have insisted on politicizing everything. «We sincerely believe that Juan de la Cierva, named Favorite Son of the city, is a character in the history of Murcia, born here and died in London, and that in his just 41 years of life he won important prizes and scientific distinctions throughout the world. world, naming a multitude of educational centers, museums, streets and squares around the world, “added the ex-mayor. He also urged “scientific academies, professional associations, chroniclers, educational centers, organizations and citizen associations” endorse the request already made by the Plenary of the City Council.

In this sense, the popular ones confirmed that they will present a new motion in the next plenary session demanding the rectification of the Consistory, at the same time that they recalled that “in the last 6 years at least three proposals have been brought to the Corporation related to Juan de la Cierva, all of them approved, the first even unanimously and the second only with the vote against Cambiemos Murcia ». Thus the popular Jesús Pacheco recalled that the PSOE itself bet on those plenary sessions. give the name of Juan de la Cierva to the airport. In fact, the mayor of Murcia himself, the socialist José Antonio Serrano, acknowledged this Monday, to questions from journalists that although it is true that a motion was voted to name him Juan de la Cierva, the decision of the Ministry has been taken invoking the law of the Historical Memory. “I recognize that Juan de la Cierva was an important person, but the Ministry has made a decision based on this law and it must be respected,” he said.

Asked Ballesta about whether he believes that the option of the central government respects said law, he pointed out that he does not dare to make any kind of assessment in this regard since he is not “an expert or a connoisseur of all the elements”, but precisely for that reason he requested reports Murcia civil society to endorse the request made at the time by the Corporation. “The ideological confrontation is not the best way to face the future,” he considered. Regarding the proposal made this Sunday by Podemos to name the aerodrome ‘del Mar Menor’, Ballesta that “The decision that was adopted is what it is and this was not raised at that time, but arises a posteriori.”

«The PSOE has always belittled Murcia, thinking that they can step on us without consequences. Murcians once again feel that contempt of the central government, a continuous contempt, and that does not respond to the feelings of all citizens. Now they also want to stain the memory of one of the most emblematic Murcian inventors at an international level and of whom we are deeply proud, ”rebeca Pérez, a popular addition to the City Council, concluded.