The PP has given itself over to opposition before the investiture debate of its candidate, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, is held. The Popular Party announced this Wednesday that on Sunday, September 24 – that is, just two days before Feijóo presents his candidacy for the presidency of the Government to Congress, on the 26th – they will hold an event “open” to society in Madrid to show their rejection of the possibility of approving an amnesty for those accused of the processes Catalan independence movement as a bargaining chip for the investiture of Pedro Sánchez. The call comes the day after former president José María Aznar called for a large social mobilization against this hypothetical amnesty, similar to what the Basta Ya! movement entailed. against ETA terrorism.

More information

Shortly after making the announcement, the PP leadership clarified that the event will not be a “demonstration” or a “protest”, but rather an open speech by Feijóo to defend “the equality of Spaniards”. And he has assured that the leader already announced this to his territorial barons last Monday in a private meeting after the National Board of Directors; that is, he does not respond to Aznar’s call.

The PSOE spokesperson in Congress, Patxi López, has responded to the Popular Party’s announcement by describing the call as “a demonstration to attack the socialists.” What does the PP propose for Spain? What are your priorities? “Why do you want to govern?” He asked himself and answered: “Answer: nothing.” He assures that the popular people adopt this measure to “pay attention to or obey Aznar, Ayuso and company” and that they do so “seeking confrontation between citizens.”

Early this Wednesday, in an interview on Antena 3, the general secretary of the PP, Cuca Gamarra, announced the new movement of the PP: “On the weekend of September 23 and 24, the PP itself is going to promote a great event in Madrid that will be open so that society can participate and reject any instrument that wants to be proposed outside the law.” Feijóo’s number two recalled that the PP had already announced that it would oppose the amnesty, both at the institutional level, with the motions that the popular people will present in town councils and regional parliaments, and at the “citizen mobilizations”, and that this event in Madrid corresponded to that area.

The announcement, therefore, has been interpreted as the PP calling for a rally or demonstration in Madrid against the amnesty. But, shortly after, sources from Feijóo’s direct team have lowered it, specifying that it is not a citizen “demonstration” or a “protest”, but rather “an open event, with a speech by Feijóo, prior to the investiture.” ”. “An act in the street in defense of the equality of Spaniards”, in which “the formats are to be defined” but which, in any case, will not be a demonstration. They have also specified that it will be on the 24th.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don’t miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

Génova wants to prevent this act from being interpreted as a demonstration against the negotiations of the Government and the pro-independence parties, precisely because the PP would thus be falling into the contradiction of exercising leadership of the opposition when it is their responsibility to attempt an investiture. But other spokespersons for the party have explained it differently later, confusing the issue: “It is evident that in Spain there is a popular outcry in the streets against the claims of Pedro Sánchez in response to the requests of a fugitive from justice to obtain a handful of seats that keep him at the head of the Government,” said Deputy Secretary Miguel Tellado, one of the leaders closest to Feijóo. “We believe that we are expressing this popular clamor and we are obliged to give an outlet to that citizen fatigue that is fed up with cessions and concessions, with blackmail. And, therefore, we will take to the streets nothing more and nothing less than to vindicate our democracy and our Constitution,” he added.

The other problem for Feijóo is that the sequence of events may suggest that he has acted at Aznar’s dictate. The former president of the Government called on Tuesday, at the opening of the FAES Campus, for a large civic mobilization against the “constitutional self-destruction” that in his opinion Pedro Sánchez is preparing with the approval of the amnesty. Aznar used the reference of Enough Now!, as in the times of ETA terrorism. And, just 24 hours later, the PP calls for a street event against the amnesty, whatever format it finally takes.

However, Génova insists that it does not follow Aznar’s dictate and maintains that it was already considering this movement before and that, in fact, Feijóo discussed it with the territorial barons of the PP in a private meeting on Monday at the National Board of Directors. Some of them confirm that at that meeting they talked about mobilizing, although they did not specify the date. “It is true that there was talk about that and [Feijóo] He asked us for our opinion. The day was not finalized. But yes, it was already thought about before Aznar’s intervention yesterday,” says one of them. However, Feijóo himself did not say anything in his open speech at the National Board of Directors, and a day before, during an interview in The reason, He defended that he prefers to act with “dialogue and discussions in Parliament rather than on the street.”

The Catalan Civil Society entity called a demonstration on Tuesday against the demands for amnesty and self-determination of the pro-independence parties. The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has confirmed her attendance at this march, which will be held in Barcelona on October 8. Feijóo has not said whether she will attend. For the moment, the leader of the PP shakes off the pressure with a halfway format while the party struggles to explain it.