The president of Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco (PP), in 2022 advocated promoting a Law of Concord against the autonomous decree of Historical Memory that governed then: this new law, he said, was going to be an “element of reconciliation” and would contribute to “avoiding the use of history to divide Spaniards”. In April 2024, when the norm was in parliamentary procedure, Mañueco still defended that the norm “expands rights and improves services”, and that “it does not differentiate between good and bad victims”. This Wednesday, September 25, however, the PP has voted against this legislation, which has been practically buried in the autonomous Courts. The popular party has argued that “prudence advises postponing its processing” —sine die— following the appeals filed or announced by the central government against similar laws in Aragon and the Valencian Community.

Mañueco has thus backed down on an issue that was key in his “no complexes” pact with the extreme right sealed in 2022. Along the way, the event that marks the turning point in the change of position of the PP occurred: in July of this year, Vox broke with the popular party and left the government coalition. The former vice president and regional leader of Vox, Juan García-Gallardo, has criticized this turn of events by his former partners while Mañueco, avoiding answering the questions of the other groups, has counterattacked: “Without Vox, Castilla y León works.”

The issue of the Concord Law landed this week in the regional Parliament after an unusual alliance between Vox and the PSOE: the socialists supported the ultra group to bring to debate this bill from which the PP was beginning to distance itself. The opposition clarified that it would never vote in favour of this norm, but that in this way Mañueco and his party would have to portray themselves, speaking out against such a deviation in the argument. The president of the Junta described this ruse by his rivals as “clamping”. And the PP defended that it only wanted to do “things well” and ensure the pertinence of the law through a report from the Consultative Council, a report that the Board of the Cortes already saw as unnecessary in April and that after today’s vote will no longer be produced.

Once in the hemicycle, there will be a discussion on Tuesday afternoon and a vote on Wednesday. The first session revealed the consequences of the divorce between Vox and the PP. Juan García-Gallardo, who until a few months ago sat on Mañueco’s right, now reproached him as spokesman for his bench that “lies have very short legs.” The bill, García-Gallardo stressed, bore the stamps of both groups when it was presented. And he regretted that, if this does not finally prosper, the “decree of discord”, “revengeful”, which was approved by the previous Government of Juan Vicente Herrera (PP) in 2018 and which, by establishing “first and second class victims”, breaks “the path of reconciliation that our parents and grandparents began to walk”. “They will pay dearly for it at the polls,” García-Gallardo predicted.

Mañueco took the floor in that session to criticize Vox for its Entente circumstantial with the PSOE. “Politics makes strange bedfellows… They are very strange bedfellows, but it seems that they both like it,” Mañueco said, also predicting more understandings between his rivals on the left and the right, as in the next Budgets that the PP must present. He warned his former partner that “he is wrong about the adversary” and recalled that, if the regional right-wing coalitions broke up in July in several communities, it was by order of the national leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal.

The PSOE, the instigator of this parliamentary squabble, limited itself on Tuesday to acting as a witness, without asking questions about the Concordia Law. The socialist Luis Tudanca only stressed that, despite this trick to “portray” Mañueco, they would never vote with Vox to make the law prosper. Podemos and Francisco Igea, former leader of Ciudadanos, did speak out about the law. The former, represented by Pablo Fernández, already made their opinion clear in April, when the Concordia Law was taking shape: they called it a “shitty law” and stated that it “whitewashes the bloody and criminal dictatorship”. Igea, a victim of Mañueco when he broke the alliance with Ciudadanos before clinging to Vox, asked him on Tuesday if he no longer believed that the new legislation was “more complete” than that of 2018.

What matters most is what happens closer to home. To make sure you don’t miss anything, subscribe. KEEP READING

The socialist Tudanca did want to elaborate this Wednesday, in a short round of interventions by the groups: he insisted that the “law of discord” was favored by a PP that put into the Board “those who say that Spain is not a democracy”, in reference to Vox, and he described as “unprecedented” that “one of the signatory groups” of a legislative proposal “opposes, does not defend and proposes to withdraw”[la]”. “Don’t lie, don’t hide, you were in agreement with the fascists,” he rhetorically told Mañueco, who was absent from the debate. García-Gallardo, from Vox, has attacked the “violence” of the Second Republic and has maintained that, beyond its “excesses”, the “regime before 1978” —that is, Francoism— also brought good things, such as “industrial economic growth” or “openness to the outside world”.

The PP’s attorney, Oscar Reguera, has argued, for his part, that his party “is trying to convince and not impose.” “The point of signing [inicialmente] “That proposal was to improve the lives of citizens,” he said, but “prudence advises postponing its processing.” Why? Because in Aragon the Law of Concord has been “the subject of an appeal of unconstitutionality” and the Government has announced another similar appeal against the regulation of the Valencian Community. “In order to advance in its processing, we judged it necessary to have a report from the Advisory Council to verify the constitutionality, in case the Government filed an appeal,” Reguera continued, among reproaches to Vox, to justify that, by denying them the possibility of going to the Advisory Council, “prudence advises waiting” and not bringing forward the new regulation.

The final vote, with Mañueco present, took place after midday, with the PP against what it supported when it governed with Vox. The far right was left alone in defence of the Concordia, contrary to what happened last Monday in Cantabria, where the PP and Vox approved the initiation of the procedures to repeal the Historical Memory Law, although they have not yet clarified whether they will promote a Concordia as a replacement. Two other communities governed by the PP, Aragon and the Valencian Community, have also taken the step of repealing their memory laws, although the Constitutional Court suspended the decision of the Aragonese Parliament last June pending a decision on the appeal filed by the central government. In any case, the national Democratic Memory Law remains in force throughout the territory.