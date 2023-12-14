It has been a complete stranger. And then as always: bronco. Pedro Sánchez, the most named Madrid citizen in the regional Assembly, was not mentioned this Thursday by Isabel Díaz Ayuso. Juan Lobato, the spokesperson for the PSOE, has asked about Madrid transport, in a week in which the Minister of Transport has been in the spotlight for his comments on his Twitter profile and has managed three serious incidents on the Madrid commuter train, his competence. Rocío Monasterio, from Vox, has criticized that the PP is maneuvering to take even more control of Telemadrid. And Más Madrid, with its new spokesperson, Manuela Bergerot, has opted for the housing situation. Everything was going well, with his quarrels, his reproaches, with Ayuso – he has been a complete stranger – without entering into hand-to-hand combat with any of the opposition spokespersons. Immediately, it was the turn of the PP. Deputy Carlos Díaz Pache asked the president about Formula 1, an issue of first order for the popular ones:

–President, what social and economic repercussions will the arrival of Formula 1 in Madrid have?

Ayuso has read the response on a sheet of paper. Pache, who sits right behind the president, has crossed his hands in prayer and has listened attentively to the response. “Formula 1 is great news for Madrid,” said Ayuso. “I don't know of any capital in any region of the world that says No to something like Formula 1. It only happens in a region where the left casts suspicion on any transformation that is good for Madrid. Any administration would bid for it and this shows that Madrid is fashionable in the world. It will contribute 4,500 million euros to the Madrid economy – the annual budget of the Madrid City Council is 6,000 million -, 8,500 jobs, 850,000 tourists will visit Madrid and it will have 120 million views on television and the internet. This improves our image. If it is held in Ifema, it will affect transport less and, of course, it would demonstrate how well connected our public transport is.”

However, beyond the digital and television impact, there is the F1 circuit of Catalonia as a context, which is also part of the world motorcycling circuit. The director of this grand prize, Josep Lluis Santamaría, gave an interview to the newspaper a year ago Sports world. Santamaría assured that the impact of an F1 Grand Prix is ​​“more than 200 million euros abroad.” Santamaría said that this impact was not only for Barcelona, ​​but also for all of Spain. “The Circuit is the great engine of this economy. Sometimes it is said that the Circuit has losses, yes, it has losses in its activity, but it brings great benefit to the territory.” Ayuso believes that the impact of the Madrid F1 GP – which has not yet been officially announced, but sources from the Community of Madrid assure that it is practically done – will exceed the economic impact of that of Catalonia by 20 times and will be three quarters parts of the annual budget of the Madrid City Council.

The spokesperson for the PSOE in the Madrid Assembly, Juan Lobato, this Thursday. JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO (EFE)

After the data, the popular spokesperson has been the main protagonist of the plenary session. First he criticized the socialist Lobato and then the Minister of Transport. “After this week he comes to ask Ayuso about transportation, with a couple,” he said. “I hope that the minister who is holding the tank has taken good note of the response. More Madrid and PSOE have chosen a minister to attack the Community of Madrid and his family by land, sea and air, and we could go that far. Do you want us to talk about Mr. Guardiola, who was there in his seat, who was there in his seat while he was accused of sexual assault? “We didn't say anything, something they wouldn't have done if the accused had been on our bench.”

The plenary session has suddenly raised the tone. A roar has taken over the chamber. The president, Enrique Ossorio, has asked for a little peace. “Silence please”. The PP deputy continued: “The left opposes everything. They never look to the future to move forward. If it were for you, Madrid Río would not have been made. Now they are putting obstacles in the way of Formula 1, an event that is synonymous with prosperity.”

Marta Bernardo, PSOE deputy, has asked to speak immediately before the accusations against her colleague. Ossorio, the president, has responded:

—What article do you want to talk about, Mrs. Bernardo?

—By 114.1 because they have referred to a deputy.

—Yeah, but…

—No, you can't lie. If we want, let's talk about all the deputies, let's talk about a few PP deputies.

-No no.

Ossorio sighs. Take air. And he insists:

–Let's see, I can't do 114.1 because the questioned deputy has to request it. Sorry?

The socialist deputy Javier Guardiola rises from his seat. He asks to speak. Ossorio, however, does not fully understand what he does.

—What article do you want to talk about?

—By 114.1.

—114.1? And why the allusion?

The socialists laugh. Ossorio gives up. “OK OK. You don't need to tell me. I have noted here what Mr. Pache said.” Ossorio looks down and reads: 'Mr. Guardiola was here in his seat while he was accused of sexual abuse.' That's a lie?”.

Guardiola, visibly hurt and with his hands behind his back, does not hesitate:

-Yeah!

Ossorio, however, insists. “Is a lie? No, no, please, Mr. Guardiola, while he was accused, you were sitting there.” Guardiola takes the floor, again. He asks that the PP deputy recant. Ossorio does not give in: “Yes, but… I insist again. I am very glad that the justice system said that I was not accused, but you were. It's true. Okay, let's continue.” There was no reply. Not an apology either. The reality is that Guardiola has never been charged. The case was filed last October.

