The PP of the Balearic Islands has finally given in to the demands of Vox – which is not in the regional government, but supports it from outside – and has accepted all its demands in order to have the favorable vote of the deputies of the ultra party for the budgets of the autonomous community by 2024. Thus, the Government of Marga Prohens ensures that the accounts go ahead in the parliamentary plenary session that begins tomorrow, Tuesday, something that was at risk since the far-right party threatened to overthrow them if their demands were not met. conditions. Vox achieves its three main demands: a sum of 20 million euros to implement its linguistic plan in schools, which will involve separating students into certain subjects, depending on the language in which they study (Spanish or Catalan); the elimination of all subsidies to the main unions and employers; and an exemption from wealth tax up to three million euros.

“We have noticed a change in the attitude of the PP regarding the negotiation of these budgets and we can only celebrate it,” said the parliamentary spokesperson for Vox, Idoia Ribas. The confrontation between both parties escalated last week to its highest level when the extreme right reminded Prohens that he needed his affirmative vote to move the budgets forward and abstention was not enough.

More information

The question about the meaning of the vote of the Formentera deputy, who decided to go it alone after an internal crisis broke out in the coalition between PP and Compromís which he represents, left the approval of the budgets in the hands of Vox, since the groups of the left and the PP had 25 deputies each. Aware of his position, the ultras tightened the screws and have managed to have all their demands met.

After a weekend of meetings, the agreement was announced this Monday at the press conference prior to the parliamentary plenary session. “Finally, today and after intense negotiations, I can announce that there is an agreement for the Community Budgets, which will incorporate practically all the amendments that Vox has requested,” announced Ribas, who described the news as “extraordinary.”

The accounts will finally include a minimum expenditure item of 20 million euros for a plan that will allow, in certain subjects, to separate students who choose to study in Spanish from those who choose Catalan. The PP had resisted this point, claiming that this cost was excessive, but has finally accepted it.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don't miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

Currently, the Balearic educational law (approved under the government of the PSOE, Podemos and Més) establishes that the only vehicular language (for teaching use) is Catalan and that at least 50% of teaching is taught in that language; The rest is left to the decision of the schools, so in practice this percentage increases considerably. The investiture agreement between the PP and Vox included the promise of guaranteeing the right to choose the language of instruction, which, according to unions such as the STEI, will imply increasing the number of teachers and physical spaces to be able to teach the same subject in Spanish. and in Catalan, separating the students into different spaces. The PP, which has not yet explained how the measure will be carried out, has not confirmed that this segregation of students based on language will occur. For Vox it would not be a problem: “It is already divided into electives. Is choosing one or the other option segregation?” said the party's parliamentary spokesperson. However, guaranteeing parents' choice of language in courses beyond the first cycle of primary school would imply a change in the Linguistic Normalization Law, which the PP does not want to undertake but will have to do if it wants to comply with the agreement. .

The budgets will also eliminate, at the request of Vox, all subsidies for the main unions and employers of the islands, which amounted to 400,000 euros (out of a total Budget of 7,320 million). The amendments from the extreme right will also allow 200,000 euros to be allocated to strengthening the workforce of educational inspectors to “ensure the absence of ideological interference and indoctrination in classrooms”; five million to combat euthanasia through an increase in funds for palliative care and “family, medical and spiritual” support; one million euros for the creation of an anti-squatting office and an increase of one and a half million euros in the amounts allocated to promoting the Balearic Islands at tourist fairs.

In addition, several tax measures are incorporated, such as the increase in the exemption limit in the payment of wealth tax from the current 750,000 euros to three million euros, deductions of 30% of the income obtained from the long-term rental of homes up to a limit of 3,600 euros and a 40% deduction of expenses for caring for people over 65 years of age.

“We have decided to approve these amendments because we have considered the whole much more important than a part,” said the parliamentary spokesperson of the PP, Sebastià Sagreras, who, when asked on several occasions, has been unable to name a single Vox measure or amendment that has been rejected. Sagreras has insisted that the PP manages a minority government and has expressed satisfaction with the agreement, despite the fact that they have “different visions” from those held by Vox.

Opposition parties have harshly criticized the agreement reached between PP and Vox. The parliamentary spokesperson for the PSOE, Iago Negueruela, has stated that this is not a negotiation but rather “a surrender of the PP.” “When you pass the commission, you no longer negotiate; you don't negotiate the amount of segregation [de los alumnos en los colegios], you accept segregation or not in its entirety. You no longer agree to take more or less away from the unions, you agree to criminalize them in Vox's speech or not,” he stressed.

The parliamentary spokesperson for Més per Mallorca, Lluís Apesteguia, has expressed concern about the approval of the item for linguistic segregation and how it may affect the classrooms given that it does not have the support of the main unions and associations in the sector. “The price of governing will be to go down in history as the president who has broken coexistence in this country.” The budget plenary session will start tomorrow and is scheduled to conclude on Thursday with voting.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_