The demoscopy predicted emotion, draws and victories by a handful of ballots in the main town halls and the municipal count has confirmed this. The PP has managed to bite hard into the urban power of the PSOE and its candidates are emerging as mayors in fundamental squares such as Seville, Valencia or Valladolid; yes, from the hand of Vox, which does not stop rising. The popular ones have overwhelmed with absolute majorities in Madrid, Malaga, Cádiz or Granada. Pedro Sánchez’s party loses Palma de Mallorca and Murcia and in Barcelona his expectations of making Jaume Collboni councilor are up in the air: Xavier Trias, from Junts, who already held the baton between 2011 and 2015, has won, although everything will depend of the pacts Ada Colau has been left without a third term by reaping the third position by just 140 votes difference.

The shift to the right of the most populated Spanish cities is resounding. The race towards 28-M started with the socialists at the head of 4 of the 10 cities and at the moment only Las Palmas remains, with the former Minister of Health Carolina Darias as a candidate. The PP has gone from controlling three to seven: in addition to maintaining Madrid and Málaga with absolute majorities, it continues to lead Zaragoza (it is only one councilor away from adding more than all the other parties combined) and takes control of Seville, Murcia and Palma, as well as Valencia. The parties in the area of ​​Sumar have lost the two large cities they led, Barcelona, ​​with the commons, and Valencia, with Compromís, which is a blow to Yolanda Díaz’s project just a few months before the general elections. The PNV maintains the Bilbao City Council, although with a significant increase in Bildu. The Basque capital has always been in the hands of Iñigo Urkullu’s party, with councilors who came to remain in office for long periods of time, up to 14 and 16 years of age.

The blue wave, which has devastated Ciudadanos, has reached medium-sized populations and in some cases with great force. In Badalona, ​​the popular Xavier García Albiol has wrested the mayoralty from the PSOE with a result well above the absolute majority. The socialist Núria Parlón does retain her absolute majority in Santa Coloma de Gramenet (Barcelona), where Gabriel Rufián has presented himself as an ERC candidate and has only risen one seat. To the right, its rise in the Valencian Community has brought them more trophies apart from the government of the capital: in Castellón, the PP becomes the most voted and takes the mayoralty from the socialists with Vox, which rises from one to four councilors . In Alicante, the popular ones, who already govern, also rise and surpass the block on the left alone without needing Vox.

Less than a year after its absolute majority in the autonomous elections, the PP takes control of the local governments of seven of the eight capitals of Andalusia. The popular ones win by an absolute majority in Malaga, Almería, Granada and Cádiz and are the most voted in Seville, Córdoba and Huelva. The PSOE only manages to retain first place in Jaén, but it may not be enough: Alberto Núñez Feijóo’s party could obtain the mayoralty with Vox and the independent candidacy of Jaén Deserves More. The popular one that has lost the absolute majority is Ángeles Muñoz in Marbella (Málaga), although it will be enough for him to agree with the extreme right to continue governing. The socialist candidate for re-election in Maracena (Granada) has also been left without her, who was splashed in the middle of the campaign by the kidnapping of a colleague from the government team by her ex-partner.

The mayor of Malaga and candidate for re-election, Francisco de la Torre (in the center) of the PP, together with the president of the Malaga party, Patricia Navarro, and the party’s general secretary, José Ramón Carmona, celebrate the victory.

In Galicia, however, the first elections without Feijóo ended with discreet results for Alfonso Rueda’s PP. In the seven cities, where until now they did not hold a single mayoralty, the popular ones have had only one joy: they have reached an absolute majority in Ferrol and will govern the city that was now in the hands of the PSOE. The Socialists again devastate Vigo and keep A Coruña and Lugo. In Santiago, one of the surprises of the night, the BNG, which continues its upward trend, has wrested the hegemony of the left from the party of the fist and the rose and could lead a tripartite party. In Ourense, the independent González Pérez Jácome overcomes the scandals that have persecuted him throughout the legislature and, bypassing popular and socialist, rises to first force.

In Euskadi, the controversy that so agitated the PP in the campaign for the inclusion in its lists of candidates who have served sentences for terrorism has not harmed Bildu, quite the contrary. The formation of Arnaldo Otegi eats ground at the PNV and the 28-M portends for next year a tough battle for autonomy between the Basque nationalists. The setback of the lehendakari’s party is general. EH Bildu could even govern in Vitoria, the theoretically least nationalist capital, where he has been the most voted force. In Pamplona, ​​the mayoral race is between the Unión del Pueblo Navarro (UPN) and Bildu.

It was the exit polls that began to make popular leaders smile. In addition to sweeping Madrid, they predicted their rise to first place in Valencia and in Andalusian capitals such as Seville, Granada, Huelva or Cádiz. The voting now gives way to another frantic stage: that of the pacts. The parties have a margin until June 17, the day on which the local corporations will be constituted, to negotiate the investiture or coalition agreements with which the mayors of the vast majority of the municipalities will be elected, those in which no one has achieved an absolute majority. Predictably it will also be the time for surprises, both in alliances and in ruptures.

The socialist candidate for re-election to the Mayor of Seville, Antonio Muñoz Martínez, after knowing the electoral results. Paco Bridges

