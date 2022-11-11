Alberto Núñez Feijóo attacked the President of the Government this Friday after the announcement, last night, of removing the crime of sedition from the Penal Code, for which the leaders of the ‘procès’ were convicted, and replacing it with a crime of aggravated public disorder. A decision that has blown all the bridges between the PP and the Executive with no sign that they can be rebuilt in the remainder of the legislature. “I am sorry to be right that Sánchez always puts his political interest above that of Spain,” the Galician leader reaffirmed before adding that “it is historically irresponsible to correct the work of the Supreme Court by the hand of the condemned and a great naivety because the independence movement never, ever settles.

The opposition chief learned that the coalition was accelerating the reduction of sentences while flying back to Spain from Ecuador, the last stop on his tour of Latin America. A suspicion that blew up the negotiations for the renewal of the CGPJ just two weeks ago and that was confirmed this morning after the PSOE and United We Can register in Congress a proposal for a law that proposes lowering from 15 to 5 years in prison the maximum sentence for sedition in the Penal Code. “It is an assault on the constitutional order,” they argue in Genoa.

The popular ones accuse the Government of “treason” and “humiliation” of Spain and brand this reform as a “currency of exchange” with the Catalan independence movement in exchange for facilitating the permanence of Sánchez in Moncloa. For the leadership of the PP “neither the Constitution nor the rule of law can surrender to the needs of any political leader, least of all those who rose up against our nation.” “In no European country – add the same sources – would the crime of sedition be touched by the seditionists”.

An "à la carte" reform



The general secretary, Cuca Gamarra, emphasized, in an interview on Antena 3, that the intentions of the chief executive are extremely serious, and also the fact that he is going to carry out the reform through a bill, thus avoiding the reports mandatory, although not binding, of the CGPJ and the Council of State. «What is behind it is in the end to use all the springs that it has at its disposal and with an interference in other powers. This does not stop being in the end to choose between Montesquieu and Machiavelli and Sánchez always chooses Machiavelli. It is an assault on the constitutional order », she asserted.

For number two of the PP, with this step the equality of Spaniards before the law is broken because it is “a reform made to order” for those who “have not been accountable to justice” or so that those who have , they can be “applied a more beneficial treatment and correct the sentences”, so that “they can be re-presented before the elections”.

It also shows, according to Gamarra, that her formation was right to break off the negotiations with the PSOE on the Judiciary, despite the fact that at first she herself separated this reform from the talks. “Time has given us the reason that we could not materialize the CGPJ agreement because what she was telling us – she stressed – was a lie, and we discovered the lie in time.”

The conservative leader appealed to the socialist barons to speak out and say in public what they say in private, since, in her opinion, there are many leaders of the PSOE who do not agree with lowering the sentences “to those who gave a coup to the state in 2017.” She avoided responding if her party is considering presenting a motion of censure against Sánchez, as the leader of Ciudadanos, Inés Arrimadas, suggested shortly before, to at least stop the parliamentary processing deadlines for the Penal Code reform. “Mrs. Arrimadas, if she wanted, she could have stayed in Catalonia and she could even have presented herself as president of the Generalitat in an investiture,” Gamarra settled.

authoritarian ticks



For number three of the popular, Elías Bendodo, the reform of the crime of sedition is “an infamy” and “an aggression against all Spaniards.” «Not everything is worth getting some Budgets forward. For Sánchez, declaring independence against the Constitution is worth the same as burning a container”, he pointed out in an interview on Telecinco, where he warned the president that “not everything goes”. to get past the red lines. “The independence movement – sentenced the general coordinator of the PP – has managed to bring Sánchez to his knees”.

Bendodo also assured that “the reform of the crime of sedition is the culmination of a path full of infamies and authoritarian tics on the part of the president”, a “betrayal” that ensures that “the Spanish will not forgive him”.