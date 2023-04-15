The Popular Party has already begun to approve in its local committees the candidacies for the next municipal elections in the Region of Murcia. The lists will be ratified this Monday in the Electoral Committee, and next Saturday, the candidates for mayor in the 45 municipalities of the Region will be supported by the national president of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo in an act to be held in the Príncipe de Asturias of Murcia.

San Javier



The members of the Local Electoral Committee of the Popular Party of San Javier met last Thursday to form and, subsequently, unanimously approve the candidacy that will accompany José Miguel Luengo Gallego in the next municipal elections on May 28, 2023.

The list was announced this Friday at the Board of Directors that the party convened at its headquarters. José Miguel Luengo expressed his satisfaction with the new candidacy and thanked the previous one for its professionalism and commitment to San Javier.

The architect María Dolores Ruiz Jiménez will continue to be number 2. There are some new additions, such as María José Bernal, teacher and director of the Nuestra Señora de Loreto school; the lawyer María del Mar Pérez Mateo; María del Alba Sánchez García, a riverside woman and National Police; and Miguel Ángel Pérez, president of the El Mirador cycling club.

«In our project there is room for anyone who wants to add. Here come people with enthusiasm and the desire to contribute to improve their municipality. No one has come because they have been angry with anyone. Everyone comes to give their best for an exciting project for San Javier,” said mayoral candidate José Miguel Luengo Gallego.

lorca



In Lorca, Fulgencio Gil adds four new names to the list. In starting positions are also Rosa Medina, Juan Francisco Martínez and Juan Miguel Bayonas. The candidate for mayor for the PP in Lorca, however, maintains secrecy about the rest of the names that make up his electoral list, which was approved on Friday night by the local party committee and which he plans to officially present in an act that will take place in the cultural center of the city on April 21.

Gil told LA VERDAD that the candidacy incorporates four new names in starting positions, two men and two women, the latter young, aged 23 and 38, although he refused to reveal their names, which he will announce in the first days of next week.

He did confirm that the party’s general secretary, Rosa Medina, and councilor Juan Miguel Bayonas will occupy starting positions, and he also announced the return to local politics of Juan Francisco Martínez, director of the Region’s Tourism Institute, which is located in one of the first positions.

Medina and Martínez were the two people that Gil chose to accompany him on February 16 in the presentation of his pre-campaign program ‘Experience to govern’ with which, since then, he has been offering the keys to his political action if he wins the elections and He returns to the mayor’s office, from which he left in 2019.

“Faces from the social sphere, some related to disabilities, independent professionals and recognized solvency” will join the list of popular in Lorca, party sources told this newspaper, who are waiting for the regional committee to ratify the Monday the local candidacy.

Alhama de Murcia



The La Cubana park was the place chosen by the Popular Party of Alhama to present the people who make up its candidacy for the next local elections on Sunday, May 28.

María Cánovas, was supported by the Minister of Social Policy, Families and Equality, Conchita Romero, in addition to other politicians of a regional nature and before some 200 people she presented part of her program, in a campaign that they have called ‘Alhama de todos’.

Cánovas is accompanied, as number 2, by Miriam Díaz Jiménez, lawyer and Penitentiary Institutions official. In position 3 is José Pedro Otón Urbano, graduate in Business Sciences and Administration and Business. Meanwhile, at 4 and 5 are Francisco Martínez López, a specialist in Information Systems, and Daniel Ruano Díaz, a Law graduate.

The PP proposes “a realistic remodeling of La Cubana with the recovery of the municipal auditorium, improvement in the conservation of parks and gardens, the requirement of a second health center and expansion of the current one and the transformation of the old area of ​​the Renfe station in a leisure area.

The PP also showed its “support for nightlife” and proposes “video surveillance systems controlled by the Local Police.”