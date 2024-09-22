Pedro Sánchez receives Juan Manuel Moreno Bonilla, president of the Andalusian Government, at La Moncloa on Friday © Claudio Alvarez Claudio Alvarez

On Friday, when the pressure cooker between the PP and the Government seemed about to explode, and while the PP leadership accused Pedro Sánchez’s Executive of “fascism”, which only a few hours earlier it had implicated in a Chavista coup d’état in Venezuela, a crack of normality opened. A flash.

In La Moncloa, the president of Galicia and successor of Alberto Núñez Feijóo in the Xunta, Alfonso Rueda, addressed the socialist leader, who is demonised as an autocrat by several of his PP colleagues, with the utmost respect. “I appreciate this meeting,” said Rueda in a press conference at the Government headquarters after a one-and-a-half-hour meeting alone with Sánchez. “I had repeatedly requested it. I had no doubts. There was a trip to Brazil scheduled and, the objectives of the trip being important, the meeting with the president of my country was more important. It has taken place and I celebrate it,” said the Galician baron, who also referred to Sánchez as “the president of my nation.” The Andalusian Juan Manuel Moreno Bonilla then spoke in the same vein as Rueda about the socialist president, insisting on “the personal and institutional obligation” of all regional leaders to answer the call of the head of the Executive.

The PP barons left La Moncloa privately confessing to being surprised that in their meetings, Sánchez had not tried to set them any trap with the financing of the autonomous regions, as Isabel Díaz Ayuso had insistently warned them. Simply, they both confirmed, it did not happen. The president did not propose any individual offer to reduce their autonomous regions’ debts as a bait. Nor did he give in on his demand that the financing be dealt with at the next Conference of Presidents. They will try to force the debate in this multilateral forum, but this tug-of-war and even the significant disagreements on the economic agreement for Catalonia were expressed without hyperbole and without the accusations of authoritarianism against the president that the popular leadership reiterates in parallel.

While the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, claimed on Wednesday in Congress that “there has not been anything like this since Franco”, Rueda and Moreno Bonilla developed a normal institutional relationship with the socialist president. The contrast between the two speeches in the same party was absolute. Faced with the breaking of bridges between Génova and the Government, the PP barons, focused on the practical needs of their territories, opted for a pragmatic approach. The Galician president agreed with the socialist leader the immediate launch of the Joint Commission for State Transfers with Galicia, to advance in the transfer of powers. Rueda and Moreno Bonilla spoke with Sánchez about the management of immigration, infrastructure and the resources they need to cover dependency.

Sánchez’s round of meetings with the regional presidents (12 of the 17 belong to the PP) highlights that the PP faces an internal dilemma between two strategies: the moderate tone of the regional presidents focused on the daily management of their territories, except for Ayuso, and the exalted and aggressive one of the national leadership headed by Feijóo.

The head of the Executive, Pedro Sánchez, receives the president of the Xunta de Galicia, Alfonso Rueda, at La Moncloa this week.

This duality is particularly evident in the debate on regional financing. Génova (with the help of Ayuso) forced a joint declaration from all the barons in which they committed themselves not to undertake any bilateral negotiations with the Government, although they all complain about the underfunding of their public services. And, while in that declaration they asked for a direct injection of 18,000 million euros, the national leadership has announced that the Popular Parliamentary Group in Congress will vote against the path to stability next week. This decision by Génova will mean that the regional governments and town councils of the PP will not be able to have 5,000 million euros, according to calculations by the central Executive. Something similar will happen, harming the economic interests of the autonomous communities, if the General State Budgets do not go ahead either, to which everything indicates that the PP will also oppose.

Without questioning the national leadership of their party, Rueda and Moreno Bonilla expressed their desire to see the public accounts approved. “The president has a responsibility to arbitrate majorities,” said the Andalusian baron about Sánchez in La Moncloa: “I am not responsible for the popular group. I ask the president to seek those majorities and to do so not by steamrolling, but by applying dialogue.”

Despite everything, there is no indication that the opposition strategy of the PP leadership is going to change. Even after Esteban González Pons’ slip-up, accusing the progressive government of “being involved” in a Chavista coup in Venezuela, which was later denied by the opposition candidate Edmundo González. Although sources from the PP leadership privately acknowledge the error of having fallen into this type of exaggeration, Feijóo’s core rejects a change of direction. On Friday, after the slip-up, it was decided to settle the matter and change the pace of the Venezuelan single issue, but in Génova they are skeptical that what happened will stop the hyperbole. The dual strategies of the leadership and the barons will persist, given the risk that it will end up unleashing tensions.