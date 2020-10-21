Nothing is simple now in Pablo Casado’s PP. And less with Vox in the neck and in full political and media projection on the eve of the debate on the motion of censure that the ultra formation will star from this Wednesday in Congress. The PP’s strategy of trying to minimize the relevance of Vox has not only not worked but it has turned against the popular ones. The PP has not wanted to clarify within 24 hours of the start of the debate or what will be the meaning of their vote on Thursday or who will intervene as spokesman for that formation or even if they plan to bring together their entire parliamentary group, 89 deputies, to discuss and agree on a joint position, as is usually done in large sessions. On the same morning, the PP spokesperson in Congress, Cuca Gamarra, advanced first thing in the morning that it would be logical for Casado to take the floor to clarify in the middle of the morning that “in politics nothing is ever final.”

The PP believed that by despising from the first moment, even before the summer, Vox’s motion of censure was going to get rid of the torture it is enduring, especially in recent days, on its strategy of stating that it “rejects” and “Does not support” that initiative, the fifth motion of censure processed in this democratic stage in Spain. It has not been so. Unlike. The leaders and popular spokesmen juggle at each appearance to put that issue aside and strain some of their criticism against the Government, especially for the management of the pandemic, but it does not usually go well.

One of the most complicated roles, at that crossroads, is that of the new spokesperson for the Popular Party in the Congress of Deputies, who replaced Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo last summer. Cuca Gamarra confirmed this Tuesday that the president of the party, Pablo Casado, should be in charge of intervening in the debate on the motion of censure and in a few hours she has rectified herself. In an interview in The hour of the 1, Gamarra has assured that in the censure motions presented in Parliament “it has always been the president of the party” who has “carried out” the defense of the position of the popular and has then pointed out a prediction that looked like an advertisement : “I don’t think we’re going to change.”

“We are a serious party and they know how we act,” the popular leader insisted, to later emphasize that the PP will not support the motion presented by those of Santiago Abascal. Of course, Gamarra, like all the members of the PP who have been entangled in this labyrinth for days, has not wanted to specify whether that position will be transferred to a no or an abstention, because it will be Casado himself who reveals the meaning of the vote from the tribune in a speech that is scheduled to begin Thursday morning.

In this context, Gamarra has responded to his counterpart in Vox in Congress, Iván Espinosa de los Monteros, who on Monday affirmed that there could be surprises in the vote on Thursday. “What you are looking for, and what Espinosa de los Monteros was looking for yesterday is nothing more than to attract attention and extend a topic that ends on Thursday,” he snapped. The PP spokesperson has accused Vox of using the strategy of the “great lie to the Spanish”, which consists of making them “believe that a government can be changed.” “And it is not possible”, has influenced, making it clear that his proposal will be “a failure”. “They will have 52 votes, if not less. They still have to speculate about themselves ”, he added. And it has concluded there that the motion will only benefit the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, because it encourages the dispersion of the vote on the right. “He is delighted”, has opined Gamarra, who has pointed out that the PP is “the only possible and useful alternative” to “promote a change in La Moncloa.”

These same ideas were repeated in various ways later by Gamarra already in Congress, after the weekly meeting of the Board of Spokespersons. But with some interesting nuances about what Casado’s role will be in the debate on the motion. The PP spokesperson in the Chamber was thus much less blunt and avoided by all means advance what will be the strategy of her party: “In politics nothing is ever final.” And at that point he added with the same enigmatic sense so as not to answer about what Casado will do in the end or if she will be the spokesperson on Thursday: “In politics you always have to be prepared for everything.”

Gamarra also added that Spaniards are not concerned or interested in this decision on the role of the PP in these debates, nor are they among their priorities, and he even avoided specifying whether he intends to gather the entire population before the session and vote on Thursday. parliamentary group to discuss the matter, as is usually done when faced with such relevant votes: “The internal activity of the PP corresponds to organize it to the parliamentary group. Yesterday, today and tomorrow there are many internal group meetings for whatever is considered appropriate, in different formats. The meeting of the whole group has not yet occurred. There’s time. We will decide. The meetings are not unveiled so as not to reveal our strategies to the adversary ”. And it ended: “It’s time to wait.”

All the other parties and spokespersons took advantage of the lack of definition of the PP to question its position with respect to Vox, the extreme right and the disputes between the partners in the photo of Colon, as recalled by the spokesman for United We Can, Pablo Echenique.